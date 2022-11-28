Read full article on original website
London On Da Track Responds To BM’s Comments About Shenseea’s Son
The renowned producer is feeling tired of false accusations making rounds on the blog circuit. London On Da Track is no stranger to baby mama drama. Usually, the headlines surrounding his name are a result of beef with R&B starlet Summer Walker. This weekend, however, it’s been Eboni Ivori who’s causing him grief with her social media antics.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Drake Seemingly Taunted Kanye With Chris Paul Jerseys During CLB Rollout
It seems like Drake may have known something we didn’t. Drake and Kanye West were embroiled in a massive feud just about a year ago. This took place during the release of Donda and Certified Lover Boy. There were plenty of subliminal being thrown back and forth, however, Drake was a bit more direct with his hate.
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
Metro Boomin Finally Drops Sophomore Album “Heroes & Villains”
It’s been a long time coming but finally, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The St. Louis producer dropped off his latest body of work in its entirety this morning following an impressive rollout. The 15-song effort finds Metro reuniting with his frequent collaborators while also...
Japanese Director Takeshi Kogahara on Working With Darkness and Silence in Debut Feature ‘Nagisa’
“When you start looking in the darkness, you’ll see something. That’s the idea I wanted to depict and convey,” Takeshi Kogahara tells Variety, after the screening of his debut “Nagisa,” a movie where darkness and silences play a crucial role. The plot follows a young man (played by Yuzu Aoki) who suffers from guilt related to the death of his adored sister (Nanami Yamazaki), and encounters her ghost in a haunted tunnel. Thus, he keeps on visiting the tunnel to re-experience his past. “The core idea came up when I was studying at the film school, a long time ago – 20...
Why have so many people transformed their cars into TikTok studios?
In recent years, content creatures have ventured beyond their dedicated home studios to... recording in their cars. Yep, you heard that right – and chances are, you would've come across many along the way. While it might feel relevant for car experts or 'gearheads' to offer candid takes in such a setting, there appears to be an unspoken shift from homes-to-car filming for social media influencers. But, why? The phenomenon certainly isn't new with YouTube first bringing the 'vlog' to life in the early 2000s.Even TV shows have witnessed the strange allure around 'car creating', with James Corden and...
Babyface Ray Applies Pressure On “MOB”
Babyface Ray is keeping his foot on the gas this year. The Detroit-born rapper delivered his latest body of work, MOB this morning. His second release of 2022 boasts an 18-song tracklist that further showcases his versatility. Across the 18-song project, Babyface links up with a slew of excellent collaborators....
A$AP Rocky & Takeoff Deliver On Metro Boomin’s “Feel The Fiyaaaah”
The soulful penultimate track of Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains boasts an A$AP Rocky feature and an incredible posthumous performance from Takeoff. Metro Boomin’s long-awaited album, Heroes & Villains, has finally arrived. Prior to its arrival, the Boominati Worldwide founder unleashed an accompanying short film on YouTube. Yesterday, Metro also teased the features on the album by sharing several comic book covers to his Instagram profile. Once he did that, fans grew even more excited for his follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, John Legend, Mustafa, and many other high-profile rappers were officially confirmed for the album.
21 Savage Denies Having “Celebrity Girlfriend” Amid Latto Rumors
The “Her Loss” rapper also opened up about his relationship with Nas. While on Clubhouse this past week, 21 Savage got candid about his social media use and personal life. Following fans linking the “Bank Account” rapper with Latto, he shut things down by revealing that he doesn’t have a “celebrity girlfriend.”
Akon Defends Kanye West’s Nazi Praise
The hit-heavy artist made comments supporting Ye’s right to a differing opinion on Sky News’ morning show. While most people are outraged by Kanye West’s recent comments appraising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, some are more forgiving. Akon recently appeared on Sky News‘ morning show and expressed some support for Ye’s freedom of speech. While he did not explicitly say that he shares his views, his message was one of understanding others and open-mindedness.
Nakkia Gold Makes Her Debut With “Like Girls” Album Featuring Jeremih, Pink Sweat$, & More
While it’s been a mostly male-dominated weekend as far as new releases go, Los Angeles-based artist Nakkia Gold’s debut album is certainly holding things down among the ladies of the industry. The Saban Music Group singer finally shared Like Girls on Friday (December 2), complete with production from 1500 or Nothin’.
Chuck D Asks Elon Musk To Ban N-Word From Twitter
Chuck D wants the use of the n-word banned from Twitter. Chuck D wants the use of the n-word banned from Twitter. The legendary Public Enemy rapper asked Elon Musk to take action on the issue on Twitter, Friday. “Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter should do is ban the...
DDG Shares New “Vegan” Music Video
DDG has returned with a new music video. DDG has returned with a new music video for his song, “Vegan.” The piece sees the former YouTuber collaborate with director LewisYouNasty. For the video, DDG travels to the desert where he raps about his opponents not “wanting beef” because...
E-40 Fan Mistakes CeeLo Green For Bay Area Star
One Twitter user had a case of mistaken identity. E-40 and CeeLo Green are legends in their own right. The hip hop legends have never worked together musically, but that didn’t stop one fan from mistaking CeeLo for E-40. Twitter user @tivafox shared a photo of herself alongside Green at a bar.
Ice Spice Wants To Lock In With Nicki Minaj & Doja Cat
Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma interviewed Ice Spice and learned more about the “Munch” hitmaker. When it comes to negativity, Ice Spice doesn’t have time to pay attention. As a newcomer, Ice Spice quickly learned what being in the spotlight entails. Unfortunately, that often means facing harsh criticisms from hundreds of thousands of strangers on a daily basis. Yet, the “Munch” hitmaker has also gained many supporters, including Erykah Badu and her daughter, Puma Curry.
AZ Reminds You To “Respect Mines” On His New Single
After making his long-awaited return in the latter half of 2021 with Doe or Die II, AZ is making sure to keep his fans satisfied. Back in January of this year, he accordingly shared the tape’s deluxe cut. Since then, we’ve heard him on a handful of singles as well.
Drake Is Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Artist Of 2022
Drake’s foray into dance and electronic music helped him secure the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electonic artists of 2022. Drake is undoubtedly the biggest rapper in the world but in 2022, he’s also America’s biggest electronic artist. Drake’s latest solo album, Honestly, Nevermind was an...
