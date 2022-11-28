Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Centre Daily
NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?
The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Starters Healthy-ish, Bench Loses Big Piece Ahead Of Bucks Battle
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to defeat one of the best teams in the NBA as it gets a little more complete, the Milwaukee Bucks. All-Star swingman Khris Middleton is planning to return from an offseason wrist surgery that has cost him the club's first 20 contests.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: A Very Fashionable Russell Westbrook Breaks Down Two Buzzer-Beating Treys
The postgame atmosphere following your Los Angeles Lakers' dominant 128-109 blowout of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers was fairly buoyant, as could be seen by both the cool-as-a-cucumber comportment and the fashion choices of $47.1 million backup point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook noted that he "definitely, for sure" felt that...
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers: Blue Coats Notes After Win vs. Raptors 905
With the Philadelphia 76ers off for the night on Thursday, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, took the court at home to host the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate, Raptors 905. Recently, the Sixers added a now-former member of Raptors 905. As the Sixers wanted to add guard depth in...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute
View the original article to see embedded media. A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Will Brutal December Slate Kill L.A.’s Season?
Your 8-12 Los Angeles Lakers' intense December slate is not for the faint of heart. This month, L.A. will face off against several of the best teams in the NBA, plus some other, very competitive clubs that look to be angling for postseason berths. Let's take a gander:. December 2nd...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Questionable Tonight Against Boston Celtics
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with groin and foot issues that kept him out of Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. A rookie, he is averaging 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and one assist. Game time: 7:30 p.m.,...
Centre Daily
Shocking Story of Steph Curry’s Workout That Made an NBA Player Throw Up
Steph Curry has some of the best endurance and cardio in the NBA. There's a reason why no NBA player can keep up with him, both in practice and in live games. The Basketball Illuminati podcast told a hilarious story about an anonymous NBA player trying to keep up with Steph Curry during a workout and failing in an epic fashion.
Centre Daily
Poor Free Throw Shooting Continues to Plague Mavs
The list of problems for the Dallas Mavericks to address is long at this point. In their 131-125 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, the team missed more free throws (15) than they made (14) on 29 attempts, shooting just 48.3 percent as a team. It's genuinely rare...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday
Coming off a successful week by winning three of four matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers started off this week’s slate with a bang. As they made a stop at home to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this month, the Sixers picked up their second win over the Hawks to make it three in a row for themselves.
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Offseason: New Reliever’s Potential Contract Bonuses Revealed
On Wednesday, the Dodgers made a surprise signing that seemingly came out of nowhere, inking right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller to a one-year deal. Miller, a former All-Star who has headlined two huge trades in his career, signed with Los Angeles after pitching just 101.2 major-league innings in the past six seasons.
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker
PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And NFL Receiver Antonio Brown Have Longstanding Friendship
View the original article to see embedded media. Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While his name was once in conversations of the greatest receivers of all time, it is now in news stories of controversy. According to FOX 13, Tampa Bay police issued a warrant for Brown on Thursday for domestic violence charges against his ex-fiancée. Brown is not communicating and in a police standoff as of Thursday evening.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Starling Thomas V, Cornerback, Alabama-Birmingham Blazers
