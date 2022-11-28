ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
PHOENIX, AZ
Philadelphia 76ers: Blue Coats Notes After Win vs. Raptors 905

With the Philadelphia 76ers off for the night on Thursday, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, took the court at home to host the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate, Raptors 905. Recently, the Sixers added a now-former member of Raptors 905. As the Sixers wanted to add guard depth in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute

View the original article to see embedded media. A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top...
MIAMI, FL
Lakers News: Will Brutal December Slate Kill L.A.’s Season?

Your 8-12 Los Angeles Lakers' intense December slate is not for the faint of heart. This month, L.A. will face off against several of the best teams in the NBA, plus some other, very competitive clubs that look to be angling for postseason berths. Let's take a gander:. December 2nd...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Questionable Tonight Against Boston Celtics

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with groin and foot issues that kept him out of Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. A rookie, he is averaging 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and one assist. Game time: 7:30 p.m.,...
MIAMI, FL
Shocking Story of Steph Curry’s Workout That Made an NBA Player Throw Up

Steph Curry has some of the best endurance and cardio in the NBA. There's a reason why no NBA player can keep up with him, both in practice and in live games. The Basketball Illuminati podcast told a hilarious story about an anonymous NBA player trying to keep up with Steph Curry during a workout and failing in an epic fashion.
Poor Free Throw Shooting Continues to Plague Mavs

The list of problems for the Dallas Mavericks to address is long at this point. In their 131-125 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, the team missed more free throws (15) than they made (14) on 29 attempts, shooting just 48.3 percent as a team. It's genuinely rare...
DALLAS, TX
76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

Coming off a successful week by winning three of four matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers started off this week’s slate with a bang. As they made a stop at home to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this month, the Sixers picked up their second win over the Hawks to make it three in a row for themselves.
MEMPHIS, TN
Dodgers Offseason: New Reliever’s Potential Contract Bonuses Revealed

On Wednesday, the Dodgers made a surprise signing that seemingly came out of nowhere, inking right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller to a one-year deal. Miller, a former All-Star who has headlined two huge trades in his career, signed with Los Angeles after pitching just 101.2 major-league innings in the past six seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And NFL Receiver Antonio Brown Have Longstanding Friendship

View the original article to see embedded media. Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. While his name was once in conversations of the greatest receivers of all time, it is now in news stories of controversy. According to FOX 13, Tampa Bay police issued a warrant for Brown on Thursday for domestic violence charges against his ex-fiancée. Brown is not communicating and in a police standoff as of Thursday evening.
MIAMI, FL

