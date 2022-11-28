Read full article on original website
Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day
PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
Augusta, Maine Area Father Looking for His Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
Bangor’s Festival of Lights will go rain or shine
BANGOR – Bangor Rotary Club members came on the Good Morning Show today to give rundown details on Saturday’s parade. There will be a special float included this year as well, designed by local artist Joe Rizzo. Watch the full video interview for all the details on Saturday’s...
Eastern Maine Medical Center expands visitation policy during holiday season
BANGOR, Maine — During the height of the pandemic, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center reduced the number of visitors down to one a day with very restricted hours. During this holiday season, the hospital has expanded the number and hours visitors can be in the building. As of...
Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
Bangor City Council approves outdoor farmers market this winter
BANGOR, Maine — This week, the Bangor City Council voted in favor of allowing the Bangor farmers market to once again lease a parking lot space downtown during the winter months. The farmers market is typically held at the Upper Abbott Square Parking Lot across from the library on...
Bar Harbor holiday buoy tree shows support for Maine lobster industry
BAR HARBOR, Maine — A coastal community in Maine is showing its support for the lobster industry this year. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first Holiday Lobster Buoy Tree lighting Wednesday afternoon in Harborview Park. The tree is about 10 feet tall and is made...
New book by Waterville author gets rave reviews
When you discover the compelling combination of a haunting mystery, unexpected plot twists and romantic conflict, you know this is a story that needs to be written. That was exactly what author Michelle E. Shores, of Waterville, thought when she stumbled across the Nelly Butler ghost hauntings of Franklin, Maine. This spark of an idea grew into the novel, The Gathering Room – A Tale of Nelly Butler.
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Hampden waste facility sale postponed for second time
HAMPDEN, Maine — The sale of the Hampden waste facility has been postponed for a second time, announced Tuesday evening. The Municipal Review Committee broke the news over a zoom meeting, stating the delay was due to complications with a permit from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The...
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
Skowhegan mill announces $418M investment for expansion
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — To invest in the future of Maine's pulp and logging industry, Sappi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan is moving forward with an expansion on one of its mills. Mill number two will be converted to both increase its capacity and produce solid, bleached sulfate board products, a $418 million investment.
Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs
Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
Maine baby receives life-saving surgery after fight with RSV
LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Multiple respiratory viruses are currently circulating at high levels nationwide. The flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that especially affects children, have hit harder and earlier than usual this year. That certainly was the case for one family from Lowell. Roman Madden was just 7-weeks-old when...
Acadia Light Show Open in Trenton through the End of the Year
If you're like me, you like to take a ride and look at holiday lights and decorations! Now the Acadia Light Show is open at Timberland RV Park in Trenton!. The show is open Thursday-Sunday nights, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 11th and then 7 nights a week December 15 through the end of the year.
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23 and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
'Police incident' closes Medway road
MEDWAY, Maine — Medway Road between Grindstone Road and Pattagumpus Road is closed Friday morning due to a "police incident," Penobscot County dispatchers said. The Maine State Police tactical team and crisis negotiation teams were assisting East Millinocket police, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said at 10:45 a.m.
