Brewer, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day

PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor’s Festival of Lights will go rain or shine

BANGOR – Bangor Rotary Club members came on the Good Morning Show today to give rundown details on Saturday’s parade. There will be a special float included this year as well, designed by local artist Joe Rizzo. Watch the full video interview for all the details on Saturday’s...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Mainers can now apply for heating assistance online

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing has launched a new online application for the Home Energy Assistance Program. The new online portal lets people start the application process remotely while sending their application information directly to the local community action agency that will verify and process the application. It will also...
AUGUSTA, ME
townline.org

New book by Waterville author gets rave reviews

When you discover the compelling combination of a haunting mystery, unexpected plot twists and romantic conflict, you know this is a story that needs to be written. That was exactly what author Michelle E. Shores, of Waterville, thought when she stumbled across the Nelly Butler ghost hauntings of Franklin, Maine. This spark of an idea grew into the novel, The Gathering Room – A Tale of Nelly Butler.
WATERVILLE, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hampden waste facility sale postponed for second time

HAMPDEN, Maine — The sale of the Hampden waste facility has been postponed for a second time, announced Tuesday evening. The Municipal Review Committee broke the news over a zoom meeting, stating the delay was due to complications with a permit from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The...
HAMPDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Skowhegan mill announces $418M investment for expansion

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — To invest in the future of Maine's pulp and logging industry, Sappi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan is moving forward with an expansion on one of its mills. Mill number two will be converted to both increase its capacity and produce solid, bleached sulfate board products, a $418 million investment.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs

Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine baby receives life-saving surgery after fight with RSV

LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Multiple respiratory viruses are currently circulating at high levels nationwide. The flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that especially affects children, have hit harder and earlier than usual this year. That certainly was the case for one family from Lowell. Roman Madden was just 7-weeks-old when...
LOWELL, ME
I-95 FM

Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged

A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23 and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Police Chief makes his final radio call

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - After more than three decades with the Waterville Police Department, Chief Joseph Massey is making his final radio call. “10-4, thank you. This is 501 signing off 10-7 for the last time. Thank you for what you do everyone, and I am wishing everyone the best.” - Massey.
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'Police incident' closes Medway road

MEDWAY, Maine — Medway Road between Grindstone Road and Pattagumpus Road is closed Friday morning due to a "police incident," Penobscot County dispatchers said. The Maine State Police tactical team and crisis negotiation teams were assisting East Millinocket police, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said at 10:45 a.m.
EAST MILLINOCKET, ME
