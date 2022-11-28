Read full article on original website
WKTV
Hartwick College receiving $500,000 to increase STEM opportunities
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Hartwick College in Oneonta announced they will be receiving $500,000 from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute which they will use to increase its capacity for STEM opportunities. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The college will use the funds to help empower students, especially those...
informnny.com
Three North Country ‘Community Health Heroes’ awarded
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and North Country Health Compass Partners recently announced the recipients of the 2022 “Community Health Hero” award. The award is given in honor of National Rural Health Day, recognizing North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public...
WKTV
After 44 years, Herkimer BOCES teacher receives Outstanding Educator Award
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Mary Kline, Director of Adult, Early Childhood and Outreach Education at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES was given the Outstanding Educator Award, at the Genesis Group’s 2022, Celebration of Education. Kline got her start as a substitute teacher and also worked as a teacher's aide. She then joined Herkimer...
WKTV
Getting onboard with Community Solar Energy
The New York State Energy, Research, and Development Authority is trying to get people to participate in a campaign called Community Solar….and they’re recruiting Otsego County to help.
WKTV
4PetSake's Annual Basket Raffle Saturday to benefit program
MOHAWK, N.Y. -- 4PetSake's annual Basket Raffle will be held on Saturday at the Mohawk Legion, benefitting low-cost spay/neuter services. The event will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at 43 West Main Street in Mohawk. There will be a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. The beginning of Staffworks...
WKTV
American Legion Post 229 gives Firefighter and EMT of the year Awards Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- After two years away during Covid, American Legion Post 229 on Herkimer Road in Utica held its EMT and Firefighter Awards dinner. Post 229 has been recognizing members of the department for the past 50 years. At this year's ceremony, Ehser Kanyaw was named firefighter of the year and Luke DelGrego was honored as EMT of the year.
WKTV
Landmarks Society of Greater Utica to host holiday ghost hunts at Rutger Park
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica will host the Ghost Seekers of Central New York for their holiday event, Christmas Spirits at #3 Rutger Park on Saturday, December 3rd. The ghost seekers will be at Rutger Mansion #3 on Saturday from 5pm - 8pm. Some of...
wrvo.org
Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care
A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.
WKTV
Olney's Flowers named Rome Area Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Olney's Flowers in Rome, was named Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Week. The Chamber of Commerce visited the shop located at, 2002 North James Street to congratulate Emily and Will Olney, on the award. Olney’s Flowers has served Rome and made deliveries around the...
WKTV
Locally produced book detailing history of local farms presentation in Clinton Dec. 11
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Historical Society will host Town Historian, Richard Williams, on December 11 for a presentation of 'Farms and Barns of Kirkland, New York.'. Back in 2008, Williams led a committee that produced the book, which tells the stories of pioneers, farms and families that have worked fields in the area since the 1790s. The book also shows pictures and offers first-hand accounts of life on these farms.
WKTV
Nexus Center officially opens in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus Center in downtown Utica officially opened its doors to the public on Dec. 1, 2022. The Nexus Center is inter-connected with the Adirondack Bank Center with hopes of easy access to either facility for athletes, media members and others. It is already booked through the month of June, except on Christmas and New Years weekend, for hockey, soccer and lacrosse, but the expectation is to use the facility for non-sporting events in the future.
Utica’s NEXUS Center Grand Opening Happens Thursday at 6
The Utica NEXUS Center's grand opening will be held on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the newly opened facility, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. NEXUS is a 1,200 seat venue for youth and junior hockey, soccer and Lacrosse tournaments. The feature rink of the facility will serve as the home ice for Utica University's Women's Hockey program, as well as home to Utica Comets' junior teams.
WKTV
'Christmas at City Hall' event set for Dec. 8 in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Palmieri will be hosting Christmas at City Hall on Dec. 8. There will be singing, lights and fire truck rides at the event, which is free and open to the public. There will also be entertainment, refreshments and various activities for children to enjoy. The event...
localsyr.com
Community donations stolen from town of Mexico food pantry
MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mexico Food Pantry helps feed hundreds of families every month, but someone stole food from the pantry’s drop box, which allows community members to donate items 24/7. The food pantry gives 21 meals of supplemental free food every month to any person or...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer and Homer Fire Department Recognize Years of Service
The Village of Homer and the Homer Fire Department recognized years of service to members of the Homer Fire Department on Tuesday, November 29th. Pins were given to each member of the fire department at 5 year increments of service all the way up to 60 years of service. Pins will be awarded again in April, every year, for 5 year increments.
faithit
“This Christmas I Want Food”: What These Foster Kids Want For Christmas Is Heartbreaking
And, Things of My Very Own continues to give shout outs to local heroes, like Anthony, who give of themselves. Anthony is an “11-year-old selfless superhero, on a mission, to help children who are fleeing crises. This year Anthony was asked what he wants for Christmas. He said that he wanted to sponsor children through our Sponsor-a-Child in Crisis Program.”
WKTV
Learn more about Mohawk Valley's winter traditions at Oneida County History Center Dec. 10
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center will host an educational and interesting event that will examine the history of Central New York's winter traditions and holiday celebrations, on Dec. 10. William Sawyer, a park ranger with 30 years of experience, will be there to present songs and stories...
WKTV
Yorkville native celebrates her 110th birthday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A Birthday party was held at the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in honor of Marguerite Redmond's 110th birthday. Redmond has lived at the center for the past four years but was born in Yorkville. Some may know her as a seamstress at Doyle Knower. Before she worked there she was with Winship Luggage.
wwnytv.com
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The population at the temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people in Watertown has gone from 12 to 30 in less than two weeks. Before the shelter opened at the former DealMaker body shop off Main Avenue, some of the people were living under the J.B. Wise Pavilion a few blocks away.
WKTV
Threat deemed not credible at Sauquoit High School
SAUQUOIT, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible threat at Sauquoit High School Thursday evening. The sheriff's department was notified of the possible threat at about 10:40pm Thursday. The investigation found that the threat stemmed from a social media post that was previously investigated and had...
