ktwb.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
ktwb.com
South Dakota AG Mark Vargo hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s attorney general has announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved.
ktwb.com
South Dakota soybean checkoff donates $40,000 to Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This fall, in addition to harvesting soybeans, South Dakota farmers are providing food across the state through a $40,000 donation from the soybean checkoff that was used by Feeding South Dakota to purchase pork. The organization used the funds to purchase 20,000 pounds of...
ktwb.com
Minnesota nurses authorize second strike, starting Dec. 11
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas have authorized workers to go on a second strike, which union leaders say will begin on Dec. 11 if a contract deal is not reached in coming days. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the walkouts...
