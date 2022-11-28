ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Minnesota nurses authorize second strike, starting Dec. 11

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas have authorized workers to go on a second strike, which union leaders say will begin on Dec. 11 if a contract deal is not reached in coming days. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the walkouts...
MINNESOTA STATE

