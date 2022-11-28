Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
247Sports
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
Rhule: 'It's not coach-player, it's people-people'
If Matt Rhule can find some Husker running backs like old No. 8, he'll be doing OK. Ameer Abdullah came up in a point the coach was making this week. The former Nebraska star was mentioned on Monday during Matt Rhule's introductory press conference. The new Husker head coach was...
Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
Morning Brew: What was bigger — Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian?
In today's Morning Brew: What was bigger - Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian courtside at the game?
Luke Fickell opens up about Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard's future, ex-Cincinnati coach's expectations with Badgers
Luke Fickell was introduced as Wisconsin's new football coach this week and said he's anxious for the opportunity at a program he's always respected to win titles in the Big Ten. “This is obviously a whirlwind, I know that for everybody in here when you end a season and things...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0