Rhule: 'It's not coach-player, it's people-people'

If Matt Rhule can find some Husker running backs like old No. 8, he'll be doing OK. Ameer Abdullah came up in a point the coach was making this week. The former Nebraska star was mentioned on Monday during Matt Rhule's introductory press conference. The new Husker head coach was...
Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
