Becky G Amps Up Holiday Style With White Jacket & Embellished Pumps for Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’

By Melody Rivera
 3 days ago
Becky G mastered the holiday style for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” special show, which aired on ABC yesterday. She performed the Christmas songs “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo.

Becky wore a white cropped jacket that featured silk cuffs and a collar that had writing embroidered into it saying “Nana.” The furry top also had two pockets and sparkling crystal buttons. She paired the piece with white high-waisted trousers.

Becky opted for sparkling jewelry with a pair of diamond-curved drop earrings to accessorize her look. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail keeping the focus on her glamorous makeup that featured a bronze eye look and a red lip.

For her footwear, the singer slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe pumps – although they were not visible in the promotional photos of the event. The heels were covered in sparkling embellishments and brought height to the look with a stiletto heel.

The singer is known for bringing a glamorous pair of footwear to any occasion. She tends to gravitate towards platform heels from designer labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she likes to embrace her tomboy side with a pair of sneakers by Nike and Adidas.

The singer works exclusively with stylist Morgan Pinney who also creates looks for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne .

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” aired on ABC on Nov. 27 and it is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. The holiday special was hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough and was filled with a line of star performers including Meghan Trainor, Jordin Sparks, Black Eyed Peas, and David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

PHOTOS: Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Features Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Becky G & More Stars

