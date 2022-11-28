ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate, FL

Deputies investigating a shooting in Golden Gate

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Four people are being questioned following a shooting that left one person injured in Golden Gate Monday.

Detectives say it happened just before noon near 23rd Court Southwest and 53rd Terrace Southwest.

When four people were riding in a stolen white BMW and pulled up to a home there.

Deputies say two people came out of the residence and exchanged gunfire before the BMW fled the scene.

One person inside the vehicle was shot in the face and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Herbert Cambridge Elementary and Golden Gate Elementary are on a precautionary lockdown due to law enforcement activity in the area, school officials confirmed Monday afternoon.

