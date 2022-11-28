ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ Offers Up Ryan Reynolds for Cyber Monday in New Instagram Video

By Sammi Burke
 3 days ago
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Apple TV+ knows what the people want, and what the people want is Ryan Reynolds.

In honor of their new holiday flick, Spirited, co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer announced the new Apple TV+ "Innovation," though they, disappointingly, haven't placed a price on his head.

Reynolds himself shared the promo on his own Instagram account, writing, "So many people are loving #Spirited that @AppleTVPlus decided to have a #CyberMonday offer. Unfortunately for me, the offer is me."

"When you stream something on Apple TV+, you can literally feel the innovation," Ferrell, sitting next to Spencer on a white stool in a white-washed room, said as the clip began.

Reynolds, with his arms held out to the sides reminiscent of an android model, slid into view on a screen behind them as Spencer continued, "The new Ryan Reynolds+ has been optimized." The actor's likeness flashed across the screen in various poses while she went on. "The complexity in the eyes is immediately apparent."

Reynolds became cognizant, appearing flabbergasted as Ferrell asked, "Is he funny? Confused? With a new 3x emotional range, the Ryan Reynolds+ can be any of those things at any time."

According to Spencer, the new model comes with both song and dance mode—featuring five songs and four dances—as previewed in Spirited.

"Every self-deprecating line from the Ryan Reynolds has been thoughtfully crafted for optimal enjoyment," the ad continued.

And don't worry, his bugs have been taken care of... or so they claim. The fixes in question include covering his "hideous face" with a new beard and removing the bags from under his eyes, which seems a little unfair, in his defense; as Reynolds exclaimed, he has three kids (and a fourth on the way!).

Let's cut him some slack, eh?

After all, fans wouldn't have minded the bags under his eyes, if the comments are anything to go by.

"Yooo! LMFAOOOOOO this is gold!" one follower said.

"I’ll take two! 😂," one commented, while another wrote, "Um....yes please. Take my money @vancityreynolds !! 💰💰 Thanks for sharing him @blakelively ! 😂"

"Props to the communications department for this ad. 👏🏽," another offered, celebrating the creativity.

Surely we've all learned by now to just allow Reynolds to do whatever he wants, at least when it comes to advertising, right? The man never misses.

