Recycling Center switches to winter hours

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – First Energy subsidiary, Mon Power, shares tips to help West Virginians beat frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. With the weather outside getting more frightful by the minute, Mon Power is conducting inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in its West Virginia service area this winter.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Believe it or not, old man winter is right around the corner, and with winter weather inevitably comes power outages. To some people, power outages might seem like a minor nuisance, but if you are not prepared, they can become extremely dangerous. To ensure your family is well prepared for if […]
ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways report today, November 30, 2022 that a lane on WV Route 12 in Lewisburg will be reduced to one lane next week. Alta Drive will be reduced to one lane of traffic 1.46 miles north of the intersection of WV 63 and WV 12 at […]
DANESE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A local grocery store in Fayette County has announced that they will begin closing on Thursday, December 1st. Gardener’s Groceries, a locally-owned and family-owned grocery and feed store that is fairly new to the Danese community will begin its closing stages tomorrow. The Gardner...
The Summers County Public Library Board of Directors will meet on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in the library. The board meets on the second Thursday of every month.
LANSING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For those brave enough, individuals can walk the entire length of the New River Gorge Bridge under the flow of traffic on the catwalk. Bridge Walk, located in Lansing, WV, is a must-do activity for thrill seekers and those wanting to witness some of the best views around.
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Bluefield Virginia Police Department reminded residents that today, November 30, 2022, is the deadline to submit an application for the annual Shop With a Cop event. The Shop With a Cop event is a way for the community children to interact on a personal level with their local law enforcement. […]
Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program (BWTRP) recently finished its 12th active season with everyone saying so long until next year. Beyond Wishes, a local non-profit 501(c)(3) in Hinton WV offers Equine Assisted Services to individuals with disabilities and special needs. The active season is from April 15th to October 15.
In addition to private sessions on the farm, Beyond Wishes offers several specialty programs. There is a hands-on interaction with a miniature horse in long-term care facilities and schools. Military veterans and their families can participate at no cost. Also included are field trips, equine educational days, student competition and opportunity...
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
Summers County Public Library Board of Directors - Regular Meeting - Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in the library.
Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the SCCHS Auditorium.
Summers County Commission - Regular Meeting - Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room in the Courthouse.
Friends of Summers County Library Book Group - Regular Meeting - Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the library.
Hinton City Council - Regular Meeting - Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. in the SCCHS Auditorium.
Summers County Dilapidated Structures Committee - No meeting for the month of December.
Hanover, WV (WOWK) – A train hauling coal has derailed in Wyoming County, West Virginia and closed down U.S. 52. According to Wyoming County dispatch, the train derailed around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say U.S. 52 in Hanover will be closed for some time as crews work to clean […]
Drivers on Route 460 in Giles County between Narrows and Rich Creek can expect a traffic pattern change starting next week. Weather permitting, beginning Monday, Dec. 5, Route 460 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with two-way traffic using the eastbound side of Route 460. This...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Appalachian Power residential customers have watched their bills rise by more than six percent since September 2021, when West Virginia Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. With families paying higher bills to stay warm, West Virginia Coal Association Vice-President Jason Bostic told Beckley Rotary Club on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, that […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Construction is expected to begin at the start of 2023 on a new campus for schools in the Richwood area of Nicholas County. The schools are being rebuilt because of flooding in 2016. Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick tells 13 News that the Nicholas County Board of Education Monday night unanimously […]
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Princeton, WV (WVNS) – With trees across West Virginia already past peak, there are plenty of leaves on the ground and along the roadways, which can be a concern during heavy rain showers. Keith Gunnoe is the Director of Mercer County Emergency Management and he says that the fall and winter seasons are more susceptible […]
Tonight will have mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping down to around 20 degrees. With a bit of a wind, wind chill values will drop into the teens. Watch for black ice – the wind did a good job of drying roadways out but any lingering damp spot will be susceptible to freezing.
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Billie Massie bought the land, that is now Massie’s Mobile Home Park, in 1978. A few years later, Massie began building the trailer park in 1984. Currently, there are roughly 174 units in total. Back in August James Shelton moved into Massie’s Mobile Home Park,...
