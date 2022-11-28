Recycling Center switches to winter hours

Summers County Public Library Board of Directors - Regular Meeting - Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in the library. Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the SCCHS Auditorium. Summers County Commission - Regular Meeting - Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room in the Courthouse. Friends of Summers County Library Book Group - Regular Meeting - Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the library. Hinton City Council - Regular Meeting - Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Summers County Board of Education - Regular Meeting - Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. in the SCCHS Auditorium. Summers County Dilapidated Structures Committee - No meeting for the month of December. *This list is subject to change. **If you would like to add a meeting to our list, send an email to news@hintonnews.com The post Dec. meetings in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.

2 DAYS AGO