Lebanon-Express
Oregon health experts: Get 2 shots of mpox vaccine amid rise in cases
Oregon health officials are urging people to stay vigilant and get two doses of the vaccine for mpox — formerly known as monkeypox or hMPXV — after a recent uptick in cases of the virus. "While the number of new mpox cases in Oregon has been on a...
Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climb
Patients infected with the coronavirus took up 363 Oregon hospital beds Wednesday, a 16% increase over the previous week that signals COVID-19′s continued presence, and impact, on the state and its already strained health care system. New cases of the coronavirus have also grown, with new state data showing...
Insurance companies are dropping home coverage in Oregon due to wildfire risk
After recent years of massive wildfires across the Western United States, several insurance companies are choosing not to renew certain home insurance policies due to a property's risk of wildfire.
KATU.com
7 die from flu in Washington state, activity 'very high'
SEATTLE, Wash. — Flu activity in the state is now considered very high, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks. Officials said 7.5% of physician visits between Nov. 13-19 were for flu-like illnesses, up from a 1.8% baseline.
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
focushillsboro.com
Multiple Causes of Respiratory Disease Stresses the Health Care System to Its Limits
Health Care System: After years of dealing with COVID-19, everyone is ready for a break. Unfortunately, the coronavirus is not yet finished with us, and health officials are warning of a severe flu season and an outbreak of the respiratory syncytial virus. Multiple Causes of Respiratory Disease Stresses the Health...
focushillsboro.com
Children and Adults With Illnesses Overflow Oregon Hospitals
Overflow Oregon Hospitals: Children with respiratory illnesses and adults with COVID-19 are increasing the demand for hospital beds. Children and Adults With Illnesses Overflow Oregon Hospitals. About 220 inpatients in Oregon hospitals were diagnosed with COVID in the middle of November, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health...
Measure 114 faces new lawsuits one week before going into effect
One week before Oregon’s new gun control law takes effect, two new lawsuits have been filed against it.
Inflation relief: Oregon among 20 states offering one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
Oregon Measure 114 delay would lead to ‘unnecessary deaths,’ attorney general argues
Oregon’s attorney general argued in court papers Wednesday that any court-ordered delay of gun control Measure 114 would result in more unnecessary deaths and forestall steps “to reduce the risk of a massacre” in the state. The recent voter-approved measure, set to take effect Dec. 8, will...
KTVZ
OnPoint Community Credit Union gives $100,000 to Oregon, SW Wash. nonprofits on Giving Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — On Giving Tuesday, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced it will contribute a total of $100,000, which will be split among eight non-profits that provide food and shelter relief to Oregonians and Southwest Washingtonians. Blanchet House, Habitat for Humanity of Oregon and New Avenues for Youth...
KATU.com
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on December 8. It will require anyone purchasing...
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of...
KTVL
Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"
Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
KATU.com
Alzheimer's Association calls new trial results for experimental drug a 'breakthrough'
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Encouraging news released this week about lecanemab, an experimental drug used to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The new England Journal of Medicine published results from a Phase 3 trial of the drug on Tuesday. The research shows lecanemab reduced symptoms of the disease...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Restrictive zoning threatens to strangle Oregon’s newly legal magic mushroom industry
Magic mushrooms are starting to win the war on drugs in Oregon. Now comes the harder task of winning approval from local zoning officials. Back in 2020, Beaver State voters passed the first-ever ballot initiative allowing adults 21 and up to consume psilocybin (the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms) in special “psilocybin service centers” with a licensed “facilitator” present. Come January, the Oregon Health Authority will start accepting license applications for such centers.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon
A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
Comments / 1