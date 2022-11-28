Read full article on original website
Related
AP PHOTOS: Camels a common sight for World Cup visitors
Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home.
Liberian president's long stay abroad criticised
Liberian President George Weah's long absence from the country has raised eyebrows and prompted criticism, leading one opposition figure to ask if the West African nation is running on "autopilot". - 'Abandoning the entire country' - New York-born Timothy Weah is one of many people to hold US and Liberian nationality, with the countries maintaining close ties dating back to Americans' role in the creation of the West African state in the 19th century.
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy is detailing how his relationship soured with Greg Norman in a lengthy interview with the Sunday Independent in Ireland
Comments / 0