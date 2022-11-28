Read full article on original website
Proposed Alabama legislation will make fleeing from police a felony
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals trying to elude law enforcement happen weekly in Alabama, and that poses a danger to the public, which is why some lawmakers say it should come with harsher penalties. It’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. A proposed bill would change...
Drought still affecting Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be a new month, but there are still drought issues plaguing Alabama. While November delivered a good amount of rain to parts of the state, not everyone cashed in on the much-needed wet weather. About half of the state saw normal to above normal...
Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath
OAKDALE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California family says they are grateful an accident at their home didn’t turn deadly on Monday night. Matthew Wilkinson said he was doing some work on his truck that evening when it fell on him while he was underneath the vehicle. “I saw it...
Children’s flu medication in short supply in the midst of brutal flu season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flu cases are up across Alabama and some parents are finding it harder to find the needed medications to treat sick children. In the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, cases have more than doubled what we typically see during a normal flu season. In 2022, 13 Alabamians died from the flu, including three children. Health leaders warn that children under the age of 5 are at a higher risk of developing flu-related complications.
Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter power bills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder temperatures mean higher wintertime heating bills, but a federal program can help Alabamians stay warm and save money. The state received nearly $98 million this year to do so. “We pay the bills once each season,. That would be in the heating season from October...
Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
St. James Trojans savor first ever football championship
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday was a day that members of the St. James football team will remember for the rest of their lives. The Trojans took down Piedmont in the Alabama Class 3A State Championship to with the school’s first ever state title in football!. “We’ve been in...
