Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Hear Auburn students react to the hiring of Hugh Freeze

Auburn football’s hiring of Hugh Freeze has been met with both support and derision. Freeze was Liberty University’s head coach since 2019 and was at Ole Miss from 2012 to July 2017 before resigning after an investigation found he had a pattern of personal misconduct. Liberty itself is often under scrutiny as a university, currently the subject of a Board of Education investigation into how the university handles sexual misconduct on campus. Liberty also hired Ian McCaw, the former Baylor athletics director who resigned there amid a widely reported sexual abuse scandal.
Opelika-Auburn News

'Completely transparent': What was said about Hugh Freeze's past transgressions, hiring backlash

The subject for much of Auburn football Hugh Freeze’s introductory press conference Tuesday was the man’s past. Freeze arrived in Auburn this week after a four-season stint at Liberty University, an institution which is currently being investigated by the Department of Education for its handling of sexual assaults. Prior to that, he was last a head coach at Ole Miss, in a five-year tenure that saw the NCAA level 21 infractions against his football program, 15 of which were Level I.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Invaluable’: Hugh Freeze retaining Cadillac Williams on Auburn staff

The first staffing decision of Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure was a quick decision, but an easy one at that, retaining Carnell “Cadillac” Williams to his staff. The two coaches met Monday evening, and Tuesday morning, ahead of Freeze’s introductory press conference, Williams announced on Twitter that he’d be staying on as Freeze’s running backs coach and an associate head coach.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Hugh Freeze contemplating turning over play-calling at Auburn

Hugh Freeze has called plays at every one of his stops as a head coach, but he said in his introductory press conference Tuesday that he might “get some help in that” as the Tigers prepare for the 2023 season. “Really, what kind of spurred it on, truthfully,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

State champs! Auburn High flag football wins state championship

The Auburn High girls flag football team won the AHSAA state championship on Wednesday, topping Oxford 26-20 on Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was a storybook finish for the Auburn High girls: The Tigers won the state championship in their home town, as the AHSAA’s Super 7 event rotated to Auburn this season.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dream denied for Auburn High: Thompson wins state title

Auburn High made it to the biggest stage but couldn’t overcome a dynasty and a Thompson team on its way to a fourth consecutive state title. The Tigers fell 49-24 in front of a large contingent of their own fans, but the Warriors’ offense was dominant in a way they could not keep up with.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High girls flag football looks to make history in its hometown

Auburn High School’s girls flag football team is making history in just its second year. The team takes on Oxford in the AHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. “They’re so excited to play. They’ve worked hard all year and they all earned the right to be there,” said Tigers’ head coach Alison Link. “I hope that they’ll be able to handle it and I believe they will. They actually, I think, do a better job when we have fans to fill the stands. They love having that support behind them.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3

East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Kim Reeder: Humane society to offer Pet Portraits with Santa

It’s that time of year again! Holiday season is sweeping through Lee County Humane Society and what better way to celebrate the giving season than a picture with Santa. Lee County Humane Society’s elves have been super busy getting ready for the holidays! We hope you come by and help spread joy by having your picture taken with Santa Claus. On Dec. 11, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m., Santa Claus will be at the Lee County Humane Society for pet portraits. All proceeds go to the Lee County Humane Society.
LEE COUNTY, AL

