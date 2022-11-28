ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
ClutchPoints

Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap

There is a boatload of free agents on the market this winter in the MLB and on the catcher market, two names that could potentially swap teams. Christian Vazquez, who spent the second half of last season with the Houston Astros, is already garnering interest from the Chicago Cubs, who have a free-agent backstop of […] The post RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 best Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds trade destinations

All eyes are on free agency in the MLB right now, and for good reason. But the trade market is also worth paying attention to as well, and it looks like a big name may have found his way onto the trade block. That’s because Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade off of the Pirates with their current contract talks being at an impasse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dodgers’ Justin Verlander, Aaron Judge pursuit hit with potential Shohei Ohtani roadblock

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to both Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge in free agency. But a recent theory will provide Dodgers fans with hope even if LA fails to sign either of them. Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined AM570 and revealed that Shohei Ohtani’s impending free agency next offseason may cause LA […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Justin Verlander, Aaron Judge pursuit hit with potential Shohei Ohtani roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mets’ ‘top choice’ is Jacob deGrom but Max Scherzer reunion scenario looms

The New York Mets have a tough, tough offseason ahead of them. After flaming out in the Wild Card round against the San Diego Padres, they are potentially facing an exodus of players. Many of their key players are hitting free agency, including ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. As it stands, the Mets still have Jacob […] The post RUMOR: Mets’ ‘top choice’ is Jacob deGrom but Max Scherzer reunion scenario looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Orioles boost rotation with ex-Phillies hurler Kyle Gibson

The Baltimore Orioles were one of the pleasant surprises of the 2022 MLB season. After their disastrous 2021 campaign, the team bounced back in a big way in 2022. They were in the running for a Wild Card spot until the end of season, which is great considering their previous year. The team is clearly […] The post Orioles boost rotation with ex-Phillies hurler Kyle Gibson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Mets’ stance on Justin Verlander pursuit after Jacob deGrom leaves for Rangers

The New York Mets will officially be heading in a new direction next season after Jacob deGrom left for the Texas Rangers on Friday, signing a $185 million deal with the AL West franchise. Well, that now means the Mets are truly going all in to try and sign Justin Verlander. Per Andy Martino: “Free […] The post Mets’ stance on Justin Verlander pursuit after Jacob deGrom leaves for Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dodgers in on Aaron Judge, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Aaron Judge. But there are a number of factors working against them. Ken Rosenthal recently reported that Judge is expected to receive a 9-year contract in free agency, per The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Dodgers would prefer to sign Judge to a “short-term, high-dollar deal,” per Rosenthal. But would […] The post Dodgers in on Aaron Judge, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Phillies must avoid

The Philadelphia Phillies were the lowest seed in the 2022 MLB Postseason, but they shocked everyone and advanced to the World Series, and grabbed their first NL pennant since 2009. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Rhys Hoskins were the catalysts along with the excellent pitching of Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler. As they shift their […] The post 3 MLB free agents Phillies must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB Twitter erupts after Jacob deGrom shockingly signs $185 million deal with Rangers

Jacob deGrom is now a member of the Texas Rangers, and sure enough, the New York Mets and the ML’s fanbases are in shock over the shocking development. The now former Mets ace reportedly agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal to take his talents to Texas. It surprised a lot of people, especially since […] The post MLB Twitter erupts after Jacob deGrom shockingly signs $185 million deal with Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Grading the Mariners-Brewers Kolten Wong, Jesse Winker trade

The Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers struck a deal on Friday that sent Kolten Wong to Seattle in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro. The trade caught some people around the MLB world by surprise, as Wong was previously linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The trade continued a busy offseason for the Mariners, […] The post Grading the Mariners-Brewers Kolten Wong, Jesse Winker trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

It’s officially Jameson Williams time for Lions

The Detroit Lions activated wide receiver Jameson Williams, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport’s take on Williams’ activation will excite Lions fans as well. “Jameson Williams may have been the first WR taken this past draft had he not torn his ACL in the national title game. An explosive addition for Detroit,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. Despite suffering […] The post It’s officially Jameson Williams time for Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
