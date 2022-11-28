Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners
The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMORS: Cardinals’ ‘Plan B’ amid Willson Contreras free agency pursuit
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals are targeting an everyday catcher this offseason, whether via free agency or a trade. And it seems like the stars are aligning for a potential partnership between Willson Contreras and the Cardinals as St. Louis tries to fill the void Yadier Molina left when he retired.
RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap
There is a boatload of free agents on the market this winter in the MLB and on the catcher market, two names that could potentially swap teams. Christian Vazquez, who spent the second half of last season with the Houston Astros, is already garnering interest from the Chicago Cubs, who have a free-agent backstop of […] The post RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clayton Kershaw’s Dodgers future gets bizarre update, but there’s a catch
It’s difficult to envision Clayton Kershaw playing for any other team than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw was drafted seventh overall by the Dodgers in 2005 (a lifetime ago) and he has played for the organization (including minors) for 16 straight years now. Currently a free agent, Kershaw’s return to the Dodgers seems like a foregone conclusion.
3 best Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds trade destinations
All eyes are on free agency in the MLB right now, and for good reason. But the trade market is also worth paying attention to as well, and it looks like a big name may have found his way onto the trade block. That’s because Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade off of the Pirates with their current contract talks being at an impasse.
Xander Bogaerts’ free agency approach will calm Red Sox fans nerves
Xander Bogaerts is not a lock to return to the Boston Red Sox this offseason. However, he will reportedly give the Red Sox an opportunity to match any offer that he receives in free agency, per Hector Gomez and Marino Pepen. If Boston does not match a presented offer, then...
RUMOR: Dodgers’ Justin Verlander, Aaron Judge pursuit hit with potential Shohei Ohtani roadblock
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to both Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge in free agency. But a recent theory will provide Dodgers fans with hope even if LA fails to sign either of them. Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined AM570 and revealed that Shohei Ohtani’s impending free agency next offseason may cause LA […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Justin Verlander, Aaron Judge pursuit hit with potential Shohei Ohtani roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mets’ ‘top choice’ is Jacob deGrom but Max Scherzer reunion scenario looms
The New York Mets have a tough, tough offseason ahead of them. After flaming out in the Wild Card round against the San Diego Padres, they are potentially facing an exodus of players. Many of their key players are hitting free agency, including ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. As it stands, the Mets still have Jacob […] The post RUMOR: Mets’ ‘top choice’ is Jacob deGrom but Max Scherzer reunion scenario looms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles boost rotation with ex-Phillies hurler Kyle Gibson
The Baltimore Orioles were one of the pleasant surprises of the 2022 MLB season. After their disastrous 2021 campaign, the team bounced back in a big way in 2022. They were in the running for a Wild Card spot until the end of season, which is great considering their previous year. The team is clearly […] The post Orioles boost rotation with ex-Phillies hurler Kyle Gibson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ stance on Justin Verlander pursuit after Jacob deGrom leaves for Rangers
The New York Mets will officially be heading in a new direction next season after Jacob deGrom left for the Texas Rangers on Friday, signing a $185 million deal with the AL West franchise. Well, that now means the Mets are truly going all in to try and sign Justin Verlander. Per Andy Martino: “Free […] The post Mets’ stance on Justin Verlander pursuit after Jacob deGrom leaves for Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ potential Trea Turner free agency replacement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to shortstops such as Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson amid Trea Turner’s free agency uncertainty. However, Dave Roberts revealed that Los Angeles may opt to roll with an in-house option should Turner leave this offseason, per Doug McKain. “If it doesn’t work...
Dodgers in on Aaron Judge, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Aaron Judge. But there are a number of factors working against them. Ken Rosenthal recently reported that Judge is expected to receive a 9-year contract in free agency, per The Athletic. Meanwhile, the Dodgers would prefer to sign Judge to a “short-term, high-dollar deal,” per Rosenthal. But would […] The post Dodgers in on Aaron Judge, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 MLB free agents Phillies must avoid
The Philadelphia Phillies were the lowest seed in the 2022 MLB Postseason, but they shocked everyone and advanced to the World Series, and grabbed their first NL pennant since 2009. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Rhys Hoskins were the catalysts along with the excellent pitching of Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler. As they shift their […] The post 3 MLB free agents Phillies must avoid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Twitter erupts after Jacob deGrom shockingly signs $185 million deal with Rangers
Jacob deGrom is now a member of the Texas Rangers, and sure enough, the New York Mets and the ML’s fanbases are in shock over the shocking development. The now former Mets ace reportedly agreed to a five-year, $185 million deal to take his talents to Texas. It surprised a lot of people, especially since […] The post MLB Twitter erupts after Jacob deGrom shockingly signs $185 million deal with Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grading the Mariners-Brewers Kolten Wong, Jesse Winker trade
The Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers struck a deal on Friday that sent Kolten Wong to Seattle in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro. The trade caught some people around the MLB world by surprise, as Wong was previously linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The trade continued a busy offseason for the Mariners, […] The post Grading the Mariners-Brewers Kolten Wong, Jesse Winker trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It’s officially Jameson Williams time for Lions
The Detroit Lions activated wide receiver Jameson Williams, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport’s take on Williams’ activation will excite Lions fans as well. “Jameson Williams may have been the first WR taken this past draft had he not torn his ACL in the national title game. An explosive addition for Detroit,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. Despite suffering […] The post It’s officially Jameson Williams time for Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0