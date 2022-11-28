DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents. The funds will help more than 90 families in Iowa through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives. 16 organizations throughout the state received the grants to assist in meeting local housing needs. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity got more than $1.3 million for six homes.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO