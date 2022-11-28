Read full article on original website
Very cold start to the day: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, December 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — The weekend is starting off very cold. We have wind chill values in the minus teens and 20s across KELOLAND for this Saturday morning. Eastern KELOLAND is waking up to a west wind that will switch to the south throughout the day. We...
Warming up slightly for tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, December 3
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We did warm up nicely after a very cold start this morning. Afternoon temperatures did hit the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND with 30s nearing 40° in western South Dakota. We have had mostly clear skies and a lighter breeze. We...
Molten lava on Hawaii’s Big Island could block main highway
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, December 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Ellsworth Air Force Base gets a look at the new B-21 stealth bomber. High building material costs make construction sites targets...
Low visibility as snow moves through northern KELOLAND
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is once again falling in northern KELOLAND. Winter weather advisories are in effect Friday for the northern part of South Dakota stretching from Buffalo to Aberdeen. KELOLAND meteorologists say that a combination of strong wind and low temperatures could lead to low visibility and dangerous travelling conditions for that area.
Windy weather ahead; Temperature swings continue
A warmer forecast is ahead today, but that story starts with strong winds for parts of the region. You can see the latest snow map is interesting. Much of South Dakota is snow free, but the southeast remains coated in 2-4″ right now. The satellite map shows a fast...
Windy and cold to start the weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, December 2
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — People are enjoying the wintery conditions at Terry Peak today. Light snowfall, cold temperatures, and windy weather makes for a great day in winter sports. Afternoon temperatures are in the teens and 20s today. We also have snow falling in much of central and western KELOLAND.
B-21 bomber, destined for SD, being unveiled in CA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new B-21 Raider, a nuclear stealth bomber plane, is being unveiled Friday in Palmdale, CA. The plane, meant to replace the B-2 Spirit (also a nuclear stealth bomber) and increase the nation’s ability to carry out nuclear war, has been built by defense contractor Northrop-Grumman (NG), who say that it was designed to “be long-range, highly survivable and capable of carrying a mix of conventional and nuclear ordnance.”
Food pantries around northwest Iowa continue to see increase in people
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As inflation continues to strain Americans’ wallets and the holidays also adding financial stress, more and more people are utilizing local food pantries. While the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has long passed, food pantries said they’re still seeing record demand. In...
South Dakota flu season: 1,155 new cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were more than 1,100 new flu cases in the past week, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. For the week ending on Saturday, Nov. 26, the DOH said 1,155 new cases were confirmed along with 54 new flu-related hospitalizations. There’s been no flu-related deaths during the 2022-23 flu season.
Gov. Reynolds gives $20M toward building Iowa homes, including Siouxland Habitat for Humanity
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents. The funds will help more than 90 families in Iowa through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives. 16 organizations throughout the state received the grants to assist in meeting local housing needs. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity got more than $1.3 million for six homes.
SD school groups praise Sanderson for DOE effort
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Officials from three South Dakota K-12 organizations are complimenting Tiffany Sanderson as she prepares to end her time as state secretary of education. Sanderson starts January 1 as the new president for Lake Area Technical College at Watertown She will succeed Mike Cartney upon his...
A hopeful step forward for justice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons is not a new issue for those living on South Dakota’s tribal lands or advocates working to raise awareness. That’s why many are excited to finally see the positions filled in the new Office of...
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. – A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on...
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
MN nurses strike won’t impact Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this year, nurses will strike in Minnesota. Thursday, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) authorized a strike to begin on December 11 that would impact 15 hospitals throughout the state. That includes four Fairview Health Services hospitals. Last month Sanford Health...
Man previously charged with murder of SD native released from custody
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington state judge has released a man who was arrested for murder in the 1994 homicide of a South Dakota native. According to court papers, the state doesn’t think it has enough evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Audrey...
17 SD schools get career, tech grants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seventeen South Dakota school districts will receive over $3 million in grants for upgrades in their career and technical education equipment. The South Dakota Department of Education shared the schools and the amounts each will receive in Career and Technical Education (CTE) Innovative Equipment grants. The grants are federal money made available through the American Rescue Plan and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER).
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
Proposed ballot measure aims to open SD primary elections
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group has filed a proposed Constitutional Amendment with the South Dakota Legislative Research Council to make all primary elections open to all registered voters. The proposed ballot measure would make primary elections for federal, statewide, legislative and county races open for all South...
