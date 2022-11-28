The night of returns in AEW countries in Indiana. After Hangman Page made his return to AEW, Ruby Soho made her return to AEW in her home state of Indiana. Her return came following a match between Anna Jay and Willow Nightingale. Tay Melo accompanied Anna Jay to ringside but it was not enough to help Anna Jay get the win. Tay got into the ring after the match to comfort Jay. That was when Ruby’s music hit and she made her return. Anna and Tay looked to the entrance ramp only for Ruby to come from behind to attack Tay. Anna attempted to help but was quickly taken out by Ruby.

