Preview: AEW Rampage Card Tonight (12/02/22)
AEW continues its sophomore run at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum with this AEW Rampage card tonight in another taped episode. The first time AEW came to town was for the November 10 edition of Dynamite last year which saw Bryan Danielson defeating Rocky Romero and the start of Dax Harwood’s singles run of matches as he faced off against PAC. This week saw it continue as he faced Bryan Danielson.
Hangman Adam Page Returns to AEW
AEW Dynamite got off to a hot start tonight live from Indianapolis, Indiana. Jon Moxley kicked off the show still clearly frustrated from William Regal’s actions at Full Gear and last week on Dynamite. His promo was cut short by a returning Hangman Adam Page. Hangman Adam Page Returns...
Preview: GCW Wasted Time (12/3/22) – Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
This Saturday, Game Changer Wrestling returns to the St. Louis, Illinois area for GCW Wasted Time. Live from Pop’s in Sauget, this promises to be a must-see event for those residing in or near the area. However, in the event that you’re unable to attend in person, the action will air exclusively via FITE+; further details can be seen below. Saturday evening’s action features everything from title defenses to the return of an Extreme Championship Wrestling legend under the GCW banner. Without any further delay, let’s take a deeper dive into what to expect at Wasted Time.
Preview: GCW One Afternoon Only (12/4/22) – Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
Making its Jeffersonville, Indiana debut, Game Changer Wrestling presents GCW One Afternoon Only. This Sunday, the independent wrestling powerhouse brings a stacked card of action to the Kentuckiana area. Included on the card in question are Billie Starkz, EFFY, The Rejects, and GCW Tag Team Champions Los Macizos. Furthermore, the action is set to air live exclusively on FITE+, so for those that are unable to attend live, know that you aren’t without options to watch. With all of this said, let’s take a look at what’s in store when GCW presents One Afternoon Only, live from The Arena in Jeffersonville.
AEW Rampage Spoilers & Results (12/2/22)
AEW Dynamite this week was an exciting episode spearheaded by the returns of Hangman Page and Ruby Soho. After that episode, the fans in attendance were treated to a taping for AEW Rampage which will air on Friday. Let’s take a look at the AEW Rampage results for the December 2 edition of the show.
Last Word SC Radio: USMNT Iran Instant Reaction Podcast
PODCAST – What’s up Internet?! The United States Men’s National Team has beaten Iran and made it out of the Group! Ed, Sean, and Matt get together an hour after full-time to bask in the accompaniment. We analyze the match from multiple angles and look ahead to the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16. Relive ups, downs, and relief with this USMNT Iran instant reaction pod.
Gotham FC Dominate Free Agency
It’s been three weeks since the NWSL opened its first-ever free agency window. Since then the market has been very quiet in regard to players changing teams. The most major player has been last season’s worst team in the standings Gotham FC. The struggling team from New York/New Jersey made the first big splash by signing national team star Kelley O’Hara. Within the last week, two new players have also moved to Gotham FC in free agency. Here is a closer look at the two newest members of NWSL’s New York team as Gotham FC dominate free agency.
Ruby Soho Returns on Dynamite
The night of returns in AEW countries in Indiana. After Hangman Page made his return to AEW, Ruby Soho made her return to AEW in her home state of Indiana. Her return came following a match between Anna Jay and Willow Nightingale. Tay Melo accompanied Anna Jay to ringside but it was not enough to help Anna Jay get the win. Tay got into the ring after the match to comfort Jay. That was when Ruby’s music hit and she made her return. Anna and Tay looked to the entrance ramp only for Ruby to come from behind to attack Tay. Anna attempted to help but was quickly taken out by Ruby.
