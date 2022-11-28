ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for vehicle of interest from homicide on freeway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest in a homicide case from Oct. 2021. According to a police, Oct. 18, 2021 at approximately 2:21 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the airport connector.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Arrest report: Ex-Marine threatened mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police searched a home then detained a man after a woman reported to police her ex-boyfriend threatened to carry out an act of mass violence where she worked, within Fashion Show Mall along the strip. The police report indicates the man threatened to “shoot up” her place of work, “kill all the employees” and then kill himself. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Schumacher is a former U.S. Marine who saw combat in Afghanistan and abuses alcohol, cocaine and has been suicidal several times recently.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in critical condition after crash near Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a crash in the central Las Vegas valley that left one pedestrian in critical condition. Fatal detectives responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near E. Washington and N. Las Vegas Blvd around 6 p.m. on Thursday. The pedestrian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Suspect in kidnapping taken into custody in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A wanted fugitive in Nye County has finally been brought into police custody. Ryan Sanders, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening by Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) detectives with the help of U.S. Marshalls, according to NCSO. Earlier Wednesday, officers closed Oakridge Avenue in Pahrump believing the suspect might be […]
NYE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy