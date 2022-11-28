Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Police pursuit ends in crash at North Las Vegas intersection, suspects in custody after fleeing car
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash following a pursuit of an alleged vehicle involved in a robbery. Police say a patrol officer located the vehicle near Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard when the pursuit began just after 8:50 p.m. Thursday night. They say the driver was attempting to evade police.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at central Las Vegas Valley apartment complex
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening at an apartment complex near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive close by UNLV. According to police two victims with gunshot wounds were located after multiple reports of...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip drove on sidewalks to evade police, arrest report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of engaging in a fiery standoff Wednesday near the Las Vegas Strip almost struck tourists and officers as he tried to evade police, according to an arrest report. According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man,...
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for vehicle of interest from homicide on freeway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest in a homicide case from Oct. 2021. According to a police, Oct. 18, 2021 at approximately 2:21 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway near the airport connector.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian dead after hit by car near Washington, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car around 6 p.m. Thursday evening near Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. They say that person was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when the crash happened. He died at the hospital. Police say the...
Fox5 KVVU
Arrest report: Ex-Marine threatened mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police searched a home then detained a man after a woman reported to police her ex-boyfriend threatened to carry out an act of mass violence where she worked, within Fashion Show Mall along the strip. The police report indicates the man threatened to “shoot up” her place of work, “kill all the employees” and then kill himself. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Schumacher is a former U.S. Marine who saw combat in Afghanistan and abuses alcohol, cocaine and has been suicidal several times recently.
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts in coolers
A Las Vegas man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts will serve a minimum of nearly two decades in prison.
Las Vegas Strip suspect drives on sidewalk, arrested after 'barricade situation,' police say
A suspect who drove on the sidewalk and refused to stop for authorities was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas, police said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with human remains found in barrel
Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after human remains were found in a barrel that afternoon. Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with …. Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday evening after human remains were found in a barrel that afternoon. I-Team: Severed head murder evidence...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police make arrest after human remains found in barrel in southeast valley
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
VIDEO: Police release footage of fugitive arrest in Pahrump in attempted murder, kidnapping case involving elderly woman
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff's Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of Belmont Street and Dillion Avenue. The truck is suspected to be an older model white or silver pickup/work truck. The Police Crash...
‘It was a situation that I wish could be taken back,’ Man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts discusses murder after sentencing
A Las Vegas man who dismembered a man and drove around with his severed head and body parts last year spoke with 8 News Now hours after his sentencing Thursday.
Police close road in Pahrump to search for fugitive Ryan Sanders
Officers with the Nye County Sheriff's Office have closed off a street and surrounding areas in the southern part of Pahrump near the California border as they search for wanted fugitive Ryan Sanders.
news3lv.com
1 in critical condition after crash near Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a crash in the central Las Vegas valley that left one pedestrian in critical condition. Fatal detectives responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near E. Washington and N. Las Vegas Blvd around 6 p.m. on Thursday. The pedestrian...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help after 96-year-old hit while in marked crosswalk
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Suspect in kidnapping taken into custody in Nye County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A wanted fugitive in Nye County has finally been brought into police custody. Ryan Sanders, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening by Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) detectives with the help of U.S. Marshalls, according to NCSO. Earlier Wednesday, officers closed Oakridge Avenue in Pahrump believing the suspect might be […]
Deputies search desert for wanted Pahrump man
Authorities are searching a desert area on the outskirts of Pahrump with the goal of arresting a wanted fugitive on Tuesday.
Comments / 0