Deputies searching for stolen vehicle, trailer in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a grand larceny case.

Deputies said a blue in color Ford F-150 and a 2016 Pace Cargo Trailer were stolen from Horne Brothers Communications Inc.

The trailer has a Horne Brothers communications logo on the side of it.

The cargo trailer was stolen from an address on Twenty-Nine Court in Williamston.

If you have seen this stolen cargo trailer, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4440.

