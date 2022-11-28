ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta

One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas partners with EducationSuperHighway to improve broadband access statewide

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) a first-in-the-nation partnership with the national non-profit, EducationSuperHighway, to develop programs and implement best practices to address broadband affordability in the state. An estimated 214,760 Arkansas households have access to a home broadband connection but are offline because they can’t afford to connect....
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
ARKANSAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
BOKOSHE, OK
KYTV

Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
HARRISON, AR
Kait 8

Trial date set for accused Arkansas insurrectionist

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol now has a trial date. Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette is set to go on trial Jan. 9 on multiple federal offenses. According to our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville,...
GRAVETTE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Deposits up more than 10% in NWA, Fort Smith banks

According to the latest summary of deposits (SOD) report released in September by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), 40 banks operating 294 branches in the six-county area of Northwest Arkansas held $23.5 billion in deposits as of June 30. The six counties included are Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian and Washington counties.
FORT SMITH, AR
KATV

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: New Fayetteville multifamily property trades for $5 million

New multifamily construction in Fayetteville sold recently for $5 million. Mount Comfort LLC, led by David Frey, bought the 13-unit, two-building property at 1333/1339 W. Mount Comfort Road. The purchase price equals $384,615 per unit. MTC Townhomes LLC, led by Robert N. Schmitt, was the seller. Arvest Bank backed the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Rogers pharmacy struggling to keep up with flu medicine demands

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, there have now been 30 deaths in the state of Arkansas related to the flu. “We're already at a higher level of flu infections today than we have ever seen at the peak of flu season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. "Which usually happens in February in the last eight years.”
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mercy, GoHealth to open three urgent care centers in Fort Smith

Mercy Fort Smith will open three new urgent care centers in the next few months. The three new Mercy-GoHealth centers will replace two existing Mercy Convenient Care centers in Fort Smith and open in newly renovated locations near major retail and traffic corridors. The first of the three, Mercy GoHealth...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders makes additional staff hires

Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced several staff hires on Tuesday (Nov. 29). They include:. Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere, who joined her campaign this summer as communications director and has continued in that same capacity in the Governor-elect’s transition office. He is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump and brings more than a decade of political communications experience at both the national and state levels.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy