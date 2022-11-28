Read full article on original website
Related
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
talkbusiness.net
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith City Administrator hopes to fill two key jobs by early 2023
The city of Fort Smith filled five key positions in the city’s administration so far in 2022, but there are two more – one for public relations and one in the utility department – City Administrator Carl Geffken would like to see filled by early 2023. Shari...
Kait 8
Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas partners with EducationSuperHighway to improve broadband access statewide
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) a first-in-the-nation partnership with the national non-profit, EducationSuperHighway, to develop programs and implement best practices to address broadband affordability in the state. An estimated 214,760 Arkansas households have access to a home broadband connection but are offline because they can’t afford to connect....
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
KYTV
Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
Kait 8
Trial date set for accused Arkansas insurrectionist
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol now has a trial date. Richard Barnett, 61, of Gravette is set to go on trial Jan. 9 on multiple federal offenses. According to our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville,...
Arkansas Department of Corrections seeking land for new 200+ offender complex
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections is seeking land to be used for a new correction center that would be used to hold 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction
talkbusiness.net
Deposits up more than 10% in NWA, Fort Smith banks
According to the latest summary of deposits (SOD) report released in September by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), 40 banks operating 294 branches in the six-county area of Northwest Arkansas held $23.5 billion in deposits as of June 30. The six counties included are Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Sebastian and Washington counties.
KATV
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: New Fayetteville multifamily property trades for $5 million
New multifamily construction in Fayetteville sold recently for $5 million. Mount Comfort LLC, led by David Frey, bought the 13-unit, two-building property at 1333/1339 W. Mount Comfort Road. The purchase price equals $384,615 per unit. MTC Townhomes LLC, led by Robert N. Schmitt, was the seller. Arvest Bank backed the...
ARDOT shares plans for Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting today, regarding highway 112.
KHBS
Rogers pharmacy struggling to keep up with flu medicine demands
ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, there have now been 30 deaths in the state of Arkansas related to the flu. “We're already at a higher level of flu infections today than we have ever seen at the peak of flu season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. "Which usually happens in February in the last eight years.”
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
talkbusiness.net
Mercy, GoHealth to open three urgent care centers in Fort Smith
Mercy Fort Smith will open three new urgent care centers in the next few months. The three new Mercy-GoHealth centers will replace two existing Mercy Convenient Care centers in Fort Smith and open in newly renovated locations near major retail and traffic corridors. The first of the three, Mercy GoHealth...
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders makes additional staff hires
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced several staff hires on Tuesday (Nov. 29). They include:. Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere, who joined her campaign this summer as communications director and has continued in that same capacity in the Governor-elect’s transition office. He is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump and brings more than a decade of political communications experience at both the national and state levels.
Comments / 0