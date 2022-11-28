Read full article on original website
New York Yankees a favorite among execs to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency
Among a dozen executives and league insiders, the New York Yankees are a popular choice to secure the services of
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Deadspin
Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!
I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!
Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency backup plan will make Red Sox fans cringe
Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player
The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
The New York Yankees have offered Aaron Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Judge has yet to agree to a contract. The free agent met with the San Francisco Giants last week.
MLB analyst says Boston Red Sox should target this ‘perfect’ fit in MLB free agency
One analyst for MLB network believes a specific pitcher in MLB free agency would be a “perfect guy” for the
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
Noah Syndergaard’s market as he tries bold new approach amid velocity decline
Noah Syndergaard is one of many free agents that teams could look into. However, the former All-Star is no longer one of the premier hurlers in baseball. Injuries have left his abilities partly depleted and he is working to refine his game and remain a solid option. The 30-year-old is...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023
The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
FanSided
