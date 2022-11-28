Read full article on original website
One of NYC’s Beloved Seafood Spots Gets a Stylish, Design-Forward New Location
Seafood restaurant Flex Mussels recently unveiled its new flagship location on New York City’s Upper East Side. Originally opening its doors in 2008, the eatery spent 15 years in the East 80s (and also has a West Village branch), but after a fire and eyeing a nearby space, the establishment is back again with a fabulous two-story spot on East 81st Street and 3rd Avenue. For its latest project, Flex Mussels tapped interior designer Sasha Bikoff to showcase her take on coastal-chic design. Bikoff is known for her use of bold color and unapologetic maximalism inspired by her worldly travels. Her...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I got wasted (away) at the Times Square Margaritaville
If you are wondering if there’s a 30-foot-tall replica Statue of Liberty inside the Times Square Margaritaville, holding a giant margarita glass instead of a torch, and curious if that glass illuminates every hour into a spectacular audiovisual show with animated sharks, fish, and fins all set to a Jimmy Buffett medley, you can set your worries aside: there is.
10 Restaurants to Get Pizza in New York City
A pepperoni pizza in a box.Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York City is passionate about its pizza and has plenty of pizzerias throughout the city. If you are traveling to New York City, where should you go to get the best pizza? Here are ten pizza restaurants where you should go to get pizza the next time you're in New York City.
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
Eater
The Carbone Team Unleashes a Glitzy Torrisi Restaurant in Nolita
The heavyweights at Major Food Group are opening Torrisi Bar and Restaurant in Manhattan on Thursday, December 1. The new restaurant — from the team behind spots like Carbone and the Grill, which often feel like glitzy, luxury theater with celebrity-packed seats — is located inside the landmarked, nineteenth-century Puck Building, formerly home to residency restaurant Chefs Club, at 275 Mulberry Street, at Jersey Street, in Nolita.
Famed NYC retailer J&R Music World holding memorabilia auction
NEW YORK -- A legendary city music and electronics retailer that has been closed for nearly a decade wants to find a new home for hundreds of its unique items.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more on how you can get your hands on music history.From autographed guitars and microphones to baseballs and basketballs, there's endless sports and music memorabilia at the J&R Music World offices."Michael Buble, we had Chubby Checker here, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan," J&R co-founder Rachelle Friedman said.Friedman and her late husband, Joe, founded the electronics and music retail store in 1971, using wedding money. They never expected what...
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in New York City To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Are you looking to adopt a canine...
fox5ny.com
Could New York City have a White Christmas?
NEW YORK - Welcome to December! After a milder-than-average autumn so far, our weather thoughts now turn toward the upcoming winter and how much cold air and snow we could experience. We need to wait a few weeks before making precise snow predictions for the holidays, but what are the...
NYC is hiring a ‘rat czar’ that’ll be paid up to $170,000 a year
Talk about an odd job: the Mayor's Office is currently looking for a "rat czar" to, according to an official job posting, "fight the real enemy—New York City's relentless rat population." Technically called a Director of Rodent Mitigation, the new employee will be paid an annual salary of between...
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Zip Code Is One of the Most Expensive
Westchester County remained on PropertyShark’s top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes list. See which zip code was ranked. This fall, real estate industry blog PropertyShark released its annual research on the top 100 most expensive U.S zip codes in 2022, which broke last year’s zip records. Unsurprisingly,...
New Jersey Monthly
Peek Inside an NJ Designer’s Belmar Bungalow
It all started with a side hustle, admits Jaclyn Isaac. Deep into a career in pharma branding and advertising, Isaac yearned to do something a bit more creative. So she began dabbling in decorating, starting with the condo she shared with husband Anthony in Jersey City. She outfitted it, head to toe, in her favorite modern-meets-vintage style, and in the process, it dawned on her that she had missed her calling. “I suddenly realized this was something that I loved to do,” she says now.
See inside the already-popular new Primark in Queens that just opened today
Super affordable international brand Primark is clearly betting big on New York. Just a few weeks after debuting its brand-new store on Long Island, the chain opened its 15th store in the United States, this one at 162-10 Jamaica Avenue in Queens. What's more, the brand is also scheduled to land at a new location in City Point before Christmas, inside the recently constructed complex.
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
This beautiful new piano bar is opening on the Lower East Side
We have a prediction: this will be the winter of piano bars—and we're not upset about it. After all, what's more comforting than cozying up indoors with a top-notch cocktail in hand while swaying to the rhythm of a perfectly played piano tune?. That's the exact sort of feeling...
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
NYC is officially the most expensive city in the world
Last year, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) used the Worldwide Cost of Living Index to deem New York one of the ten most expensive cities in the world. As suspected given the constant increase in our average rent prices and living expenses, our very own town has actually topped that list this year for the very first time ever, officially becoming the most expensive city to live in in the whole world, tying in first place with Singapore.
New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czar
NEW YORK -- In an ongoing effort to get ride of rodents, Mayor Eric Adams is now seeking to hire a rat czar.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, the job posting seeks someone with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" to be the director of rodent mitigation.Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi has an office filled with pictures of rats, which is fitting since Adams has given her the job of hiring a rat czar, someone who can mount a coordinated inter-agency effort to get rats out of the kitchens of NYCHA buildings, and all the other places where the rascally rodents disgust and...
Washington Square News
How to order an NYC bagel the right way
New York City is famous for having the best bagels in the world. There’s nothing like a good bagel in the morning to jump-start that 8 a.m., but if you’re new to the city, you might not know how to best navigate the frenzy of a bagel shop. Ordering is an art, and there are a few key things to know when doing it.
Time Out New York
