Bills' Stefon Diggs was NFL's header photo after Thanksgiving

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
After the Bills took home the turkey on Thanksgiving, they took over the header photo for the NFL too.

The league’s Twitter and social media profiles routinely change its images. After Thanksgiving and the Bills’ 28-25 win over the Lions, a photo change was in order.

Turns out it was Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and he was with that prior mentioned turkey.

The NFL shifted their header photo to Diggs chowing down on his post-game meal on the field.

Check it out below:

