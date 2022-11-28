Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The O'Neill Brothers to reunite for benefit concert
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota’s nationally known piano-playing duo, The O’Neill Brothers, have a newly established 501c3 nonprofit, The O’Neill Foundation of Hope. Tim and Ryan O’Neill launched the organization earlier this year to bring hope and support to anyone in need. To kick things...
Chet Holmgren hands out coats at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Chet Holmgren's rookie season ended before it really began. The Oklahoma City Thunder's No. 2 overall pick played in a handful of Summer League games before getting injured in August while playing in pro-am in Seattle. The injury cost him his entire rookie season, but...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota
The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
Norway House in Mpls hosts Gingerbread Wonderland
MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis there is a perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists. Max Stevenson is the director of exhibitions for Norway House and joins KARE 11 News Saturday...
Ice Castles begin to take shape in New Brighton
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Construction on one of Minnesota's chilliest winter traditions is officially underway. Ice artists have started growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. It's the eighth year the Ice Castles will tower above Minnesotans looking...
METRO D Line to bring more accessibility to downtown Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Metro Transit hopes that with the opening of a new line ,servicing transit centers between Mall of America and Brooklyn Center, residents will have more access to all parts of life. Elected leaders and Metro Transit officials held an official opening Saturday morning at the Mall...
Faribault Mill shares their ideas for holiday gifts
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Looking for holiday gifts that give back this holiday season? Faribault Mill has some ideas. Faribault Mill stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share their picks for easy and wearable gifts, like a reversible quarter-zip poncho, deerskin mittens, a knit bomber jacket and more. And...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Twin Cities Ballet's 'A Minnesota Nutcracker' aims to be 'more inclusive'
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A beloved holiday classic is getting a Minnesota twist while aiming to be more inclusive. Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota is in final rehearsals for "A Minnesota Nutcracker" at its Lakeville headquarters before performances begin Thursday next week at Ames Center in Burnsville. "We're excited," associate...
Lynhall relaunches dinner with new menu
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Lynhall in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Minneapolis is adding dinner back to its menu after putting it on the back burner during the pandemic. The new dinner options feature an entirely new European-inspired menu just in time for the holidays. Executive Chef, Natalie Allesee,...
MPRB launches tool to track plowed park trails, sidewalks
MINNEAPOLIS — Ready to go walking in a winter wonderland? Thanks to a new tool from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB), preparing to brave the outdoors is about to get a lot easier. The MPRB's Trail Plowing Status map couldn't have come at a better time, launching...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
No rest for the snow weary: Another storm headed to the Upper Midwest
As bitter winds blow around snow from the storm that moved through earlier this week, another round of wintry weather is ahead for the Upper Midwest after the calendar turns to December. As residents of the Upper Midwest dig out from a winter storm that brought several inches of snow...
Activities and events to check out this winter
MINNEAPOLIS — Ice Skating and Sledding. Minneapolis Park and Recreation employees didn't expect a large crowd at its Parade Ice Garden facility – not with a winter storm warning in effect – and they were right. Only a handful of people made it to the indoor rink Tuesday, giving them just a hint of winter as snow fell for hours outdoors.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Snow emergencies declared across Twin Cities metro
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple cities have issued snow emergencies for Tuesday night as a result of a snowstorm that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Richfield, a snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. In Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. In Brooklyn Park, a snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m.
Snow Emergency Update: Nearly 220 vehicles towed in MPLS alone
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After the first snow emergency of the season on Tuesday, hundreds of drivers around the Twin Cities metro were left with tickets, some dealing with the hefty cost of having their vehicles towed. The snow emergency in Minneapolis, for example, caused 770 tickets to be...
Strategies for coping with holiday blues
MINNEAPOLIS — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or is it?. The holiday season isn't always merry with extra stress and other seasonal factors making it tough. "We're so busy, but we're also encumbered by weather and we're encumbered by our hopes and dreams and disappointments," said Dr. Anne Gearity.
