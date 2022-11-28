ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

KARE 11

The O'Neill Brothers to reunite for benefit concert

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota’s nationally known piano-playing duo, The O’Neill Brothers, have a newly established 501c3 nonprofit, The O’Neill Foundation of Hope. Tim and Ryan O’Neill launched the organization earlier this year to bring hope and support to anyone in need. To kick things...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
STILLWATER, MN
KARE 11

Norway House in Mpls hosts Gingerbread Wonderland

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis there is a perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists. Max Stevenson is the director of exhibitions for Norway House and joins KARE 11 News Saturday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Ice Castles begin to take shape in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Construction on one of Minnesota's chilliest winter traditions is officially underway. Ice artists have started growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. It's the eighth year the Ice Castles will tower above Minnesotans looking...
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
KARE 11

Faribault Mill shares their ideas for holiday gifts

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Looking for holiday gifts that give back this holiday season? Faribault Mill has some ideas. Faribault Mill stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share their picks for easy and wearable gifts, like a reversible quarter-zip poncho, deerskin mittens, a knit bomber jacket and more. And...
FARIBAULT, MN
KARE 11

Lynhall relaunches dinner with new menu

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Lynhall in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Minneapolis is adding dinner back to its menu after putting it on the back burner during the pandemic. The new dinner options feature an entirely new European-inspired menu just in time for the holidays. Executive Chef, Natalie Allesee,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Activities and events to check out this winter

MINNEAPOLIS — Ice Skating and Sledding. Minneapolis Park and Recreation employees didn't expect a large crowd at its Parade Ice Garden facility – not with a winter storm warning in effect – and they were right. Only a handful of people made it to the indoor rink Tuesday, giving them just a hint of winter as snow fell for hours outdoors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Snow emergencies declared across Twin Cities metro

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple cities have issued snow emergencies for Tuesday night as a result of a snowstorm that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Richfield, a snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. In Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. In Brooklyn Park, a snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Strategies for coping with holiday blues

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the most wonderful time of the year! Or is it?. The holiday season isn't always merry with extra stress and other seasonal factors making it tough. "We're so busy, but we're also encumbered by weather and we're encumbered by our hopes and dreams and disappointments," said Dr. Anne Gearity.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
