Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
wdhn.com
Brittney Griner faces ‘slavery-like’ setting in Russian prison: report
(NewsNation) — Conditions at the Mordovia penal colony WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to have been called “hellish” and “slavery-like” by those who have served time there, a report from The Daily Mail says. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 after customs agents said...
wdhn.com
Air marshals rerouted to southern border amid migrant surge
(NewsNation) — A record-breaking number of migrant encounters is prompting the Department of Homeland Security to reroute U.S. air marshals to the southern border. Customs and Border Protection logged more than 2.3 million encounters in the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. More than 230,000 encounters were reported in October, a jump from about 165,000 the same month last year.
wdhn.com
Menu for Biden-Macron state dinner includes US delicacies, cheeses and wines
(The Hill) – President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to feast on lobster, caviar and a course of American artisanal cheeses at Thursday’s state dinner. The red-white-and-blue-themed gathering with France is the first state visit Biden has hosted during his White House tenure, signaling the...
Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave, but Democrats have said the alternative […] The post Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
This Pacific Island Country Is Creating A Digital Nation In The Metaverse As Climate Change Threatens To Drown It, And It's Incredibly Dystopic
At high tide, up to 40% of its capital is underwater. Experts predict the island nation could be uninhabitable within the next 50 to 100 years, though locals fear it could be sooner.
Women in conservative region of Iran join Mahsa Amini protests
Black-clad women in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province have joined nationwide protests on Friday sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, in what a rights group called a rare move in the staunchly conservative region. Videos online showed dozens of women on the streets of the provincial capital, Zahedan, holding banners...
Stocks sag on Wall Street after strong data on wages, jobs
Worries about inflation are dragging on Wall Street, and the S&P 500 is down 0.7% in afternoon trading
