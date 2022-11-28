Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
SAFE-T Act amendments include denying pretrial release for serious crimes
(The Center Square) – Changes to the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail provision set to take effect Jan. 1 have been filed and Illinois state lawmakers are aiming to get it across the finish line on the final day of veto session Thursday. The cashless bail provision was passed...
Indiana AG asks Supreme Court to decide COVID-19 case against Ball State
(The Center Square) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state Supreme Court to decide if students can file class-action lawsuits against Indiana’s public universities to recover tuition and fees paid for services not rendered due to cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J....
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results.
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker to dine with France's president; Obama historical marker at Old State Capitol
Five people are dead in what police are describing as a murder-suicide. The bodies were found Wednesday at a home in Buffalo Grove after officers went to the home for a wellness check. According to neighbors, a husband and wife, a grandmother and two elementary school children resided in the house. Police believe it was a domestic situation and the public is in no danger.
Some warn of higher taxes with plan to pay down Illinois' unemployment debt
(The Center Square) – Economic analysts and lawmakers are speaking out against a plan to pay down the state's unemployment debt, claiming it could raise taxes. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state's remaining $1.3 billion unemployment debt and then some.
Changes to issuing warrants for failing to appear in court also concerns opponents of SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Another change to Illinois’ criminal justice system coming Jan. 1 replaces arrest warrants for failure to appear for a court date with an order to show cause as to why the defendant didn't show up. Opponents of the sweeping legislation are as concerned about that provision as they are cashless bail.
Pawnbrokers criticize measure capping interest rates on their loans
(The Center Square) – The Predatory Loan Prevention Act instituted a 36% interest rate cap on loans in Illinois, but some lawmakers say pawnbrokers are skirting the law. A Sangamon County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the cap after pawnbrokers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Study shows a year-round school calendar has no academic benefit
(The Center Square) – Dozens of Illinois schools have gone to a year-round calendar, but a study suggests there are drawbacks. Year-round school is not a new idea. The idea was first adopted around 1970 in suburban districts like Valley View, Illinois, and Hayward, California, where enrollments were surging as families left nearby cities.
Illinois to pay off remaining unemployment insurance loan balance
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois intends to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance and replenish the fund for the future. The agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates...
Illinois releasing $20 Million in security funding grants for nonprofits
(The Center Square) – Grant money is being set aside to increase security for nonprofits in Illinois. “Houses of worship have been attacked with gun violence. There have been bomb threats to a variety of institutions,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, told The Center Square. “The volume and increasing commonality of hate crimes and hate attacks requires taking steps to keep people safe.”
Illinois quick hits: Unemployment debt to be paid; unclaimed property auction planned
Illinois business and labor groups have agreed on a plan to erase a $1.8 billion debt, generated by shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the account that covers unemployment benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the deal leans on surplus funds in the state budget. It will pay off the $1.3...
Sondgeroth Named New President/CEO Of Association Of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
A man who grew up on a farm in La Moille continues to make a name for himself. Craig Sondgeroth has been named the new president/CEO of the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives. He joined the group in 2018 as the general counsel, providing legal expertise to the 30 electric cooperatives in Illinois. Sondgeroth is the fifth president/CEO in the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives history.
Bringing Holiday Cheer To Veterans In La Salle
A holiday tradition started during the height of the pandemic continued Wednesday in the wind and cold. A handful of volunteers joined staffers with the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission to paint holiday displays on windows at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Lissa Olson with the veterans commission estimates the group painted 50 to 70 windows as some veterans looked on and even interacted with the group.
