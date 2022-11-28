Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
Zumbro Valley Medical Society to host foot care clinic at The Landing MN on Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) will be hosting a foot care clinic at The Landing MN on Saturday for people experiencing unstable housing. The clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Landing MN new Rochester location, 426 3rd Ave. NE.
Northern Lights Festival to bring holiday magic to Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Northern Lights Festival, Minnesota’s newest holiday experience, is making its home at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival will be open Fridays through Sundays from Dec. 2 through 18 during the following hours below:. Fridays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity receives $80k grant to increase affordable housing
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is receiving $80,000 to preserve affordable housing in southeastern Minnesota. The grant is from Otto Bremer Trust in St. Paul, Minnesota. Two Rivers Executive Director, Pat Heydon, says the money will be used to recruit a resource development...
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
Former ALHS counselor, coach’s trial rescheduled after motion to introduce new evidence
(ABC 6 News) – The trial for a former counselor and coach at Albert Lea Highschool was rescheduled Friday after a motion to introduce new evidence to the proceedings. Richard John Polley, 33, was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sex with a student under age 18 in January.
A Priceless Package: Rochester woman’s package stolen containing late grandmother’s belongings
(ABC 6 News) – A woman in Rochester has fallen victim to a porch pirate, or package thief, but it wasn’t a holiday gift that she ordered for a loved one. It was a package filled with her late grandmother’s belongings and she hopes to get it back.
UPDATE: Overdoses suspected in SE Rochester deaths
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said Friday that pending toxicology results, they suspect an overdose may have caused two deaths at a Rochester residence Thursday morning. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the bodies were discovered when a social worker stopped by the apartment residence at 1123 3rd Avenue SE around 11:44 a.m.
Austin Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Santa drive-thru
(ABC 6 News) – It’s that time of year again where kids are asking Santa what they want for Christmas. Friday, kids in Austin got to do it in a little bit different way. The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the third annual Santa Visit Drive-Thru. It was started during the pandemic as a safe alternative for kids to see Santa.
Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots Drive kicks into high gear
(ABC 6 News) — Santa and his helpers were among the guest at Scheels Thursday for the Toys for Tots toy drive. We are teaming up once again this year with Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve for its 75th year to help make sure every child has a gift this Christmas.
Law enforcement to spread holiday cheer during annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement officers will be spreading holiday cheer during the 19th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event on Saturday. Officers with the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol will be taking children shopping for gifts at Walmart North in Rochester from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen Albert Lea firefighter
(ABC 6 News) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of a fallen Albert Lea firefighter as part of its 4th annual, ‘Season of Hope.’. Lieutenant Brett Boss, lost his lengthy battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form...
Austin man sentenced to 5 years after warrant arrest
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man arrested in June was sentenced to 60 months, or 5 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Elgin Greene, 29, was taken into custody after Rochester police executed a search warrant...
Waldorf University finalizes transfer of ownership
(ABC 6 News) – Waldorf University has finalized the transfer of ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation effective Dec. 1. The change of ownership will allow Waldorf to return to its private, faith-based, non-profit roots. The institution will leverage the growth of the past twelve years with the benefits of being a non‐profit organization while also opening potential professional associations.
Maxability hosts 6th annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, Maxability hosted its 6th annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration at the Chateau Theatre in Rochester. The annual event is meant to bring awareness to and promote an inclusive environment for people with disabilities. One of the most popular parts of the...
Olmsted county holds property tax public hearing
(ABC 6 News) – It was a big turnout at the Olmsted County Government Center for Thursday’s meeting over the tax increase homeowners and commercial property owners are seeing. Many saying they’re concerned about the increase in their taxes. Allen Watts is a landlord here in Rochester,...
Holiday cheer from PossAbilities
(ABC 6 News) – In the spirit of giving, Rochester’s PossAbilities spread holiday cheer Friday morning by passing out hand-made holiday cards to residents at Edenbrook Rochester nursing home. The holiday project took a few weeks, but all of the participants at PossAbilities say it was worth it...
Mayoral medal of honor awarded to 14 community members
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday afternoon, the 39th Mayoral Medal of Honor Ceremony was held at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, with 14 honorees being awarded for their selflessness and dedication to the community. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton had last year’s award winner choose this year’s winners for...
Rochester man to stand trial on 2021, 2022 rape charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of multiple counts of raping children under 13 in 2021, sexually assaulting an adult woman in 2022, and making terroristic threats against an ex-girlfriend will stand trial in January. Quentin Terrell Townsell, was accused of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual...
Kasson-Mantorville Schools awarded $10,000 for computer science programming
(ABC 6 News) – Kasson-Mantorville Schools is one of 102 schools around the country selected to win $10,000 for computer science programming. Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. “Kasson-Mantorville Schools is grateful for the...
