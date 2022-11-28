ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6

Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Northern Lights Festival to bring holiday magic to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Northern Lights Festival, Minnesota’s newest holiday experience, is making its home at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival will be open Fridays through Sundays from Dec. 2 through 18 during the following hours below:. Fridays: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Overdoses suspected in SE Rochester deaths

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said Friday that pending toxicology results, they suspect an overdose may have caused two deaths at a Rochester residence Thursday morning. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the bodies were discovered when a social worker stopped by the apartment residence at 1123 3rd Avenue SE around 11:44 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Santa drive-thru

(ABC 6 News) – It’s that time of year again where kids are asking Santa what they want for Christmas. Friday, kids in Austin got to do it in a little bit different way. The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the third annual Santa Visit Drive-Thru. It was started during the pandemic as a safe alternative for kids to see Santa.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots Drive kicks into high gear

(ABC 6 News) — Santa and his helpers were among the guest at Scheels Thursday for the Toys for Tots toy drive. We are teaming up once again this year with Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve for its 75th year to help make sure every child has a gift this Christmas.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Law enforcement to spread holiday cheer during annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement officers will be spreading holiday cheer during the 19th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event on Saturday. Officers with the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol will be taking children shopping for gifts at Walmart North in Rochester from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin man sentenced to 5 years after warrant arrest

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man arrested in June was sentenced to 60 months, or 5 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Elgin Greene, 29, was taken into custody after Rochester police executed a search warrant...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Waldorf University finalizes transfer of ownership

(ABC 6 News) – Waldorf University has finalized the transfer of ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation effective Dec. 1. The change of ownership will allow Waldorf to return to its private, faith-based, non-profit roots. The institution will leverage the growth of the past twelve years with the benefits of being a non‐profit organization while also opening potential professional associations.
FOREST CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Olmsted county holds property tax public hearing

(ABC 6 News) – It was a big turnout at the Olmsted County Government Center for Thursday’s meeting over the tax increase homeowners and commercial property owners are seeing. Many saying they’re concerned about the increase in their taxes. Allen Watts is a landlord here in Rochester,...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Holiday cheer from PossAbilities

(ABC 6 News) – In the spirit of giving, Rochester’s PossAbilities spread holiday cheer Friday morning by passing out hand-made holiday cards to residents at Edenbrook Rochester nursing home. The holiday project took a few weeks, but all of the participants at PossAbilities say it was worth it...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Mayoral medal of honor awarded to 14 community members

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday afternoon, the 39th Mayoral Medal of Honor Ceremony was held at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, with 14 honorees being awarded for their selflessness and dedication to the community. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton had last year’s award winner choose this year’s winners for...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man to stand trial on 2021, 2022 rape charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of multiple counts of raping children under 13 in 2021, sexually assaulting an adult woman in 2022, and making terroristic threats against an ex-girlfriend will stand trial in January. Quentin Terrell Townsell, was accused of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Kasson-Mantorville Schools awarded $10,000 for computer science programming

(ABC 6 News) – Kasson-Mantorville Schools is one of 102 schools around the country selected to win $10,000 for computer science programming. Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. “Kasson-Mantorville Schools is grateful for the...

