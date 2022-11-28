Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman, leading police on car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and leading police on a car chase while intoxicated, Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers responded to a reported armed dispute between a man and a woman in the Santa Clara area at about 8:36 p.m. on November 29. Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Odell Adams, 47, of Elmira, allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, and she was no longer responding to 911 operators. Police said they rushed to the scene, but were told the man had left in a Dodge Charger, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, shortly before they arrived.
klcc.org
Police still seeking information in fatal shooting case of Cottage Grove man
A year after his death, relatives of Larry Mell still want answers – and closure – in a case that remains unsolved. On November 30th, 2021 Mell was driving his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain, when he was fatally shot. The 72-year old Cottage Grove resident was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged criminal mischief following an incident Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers contacted the 47-year old after she was called in for damaging the vehicle of an employee of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The suspect said she wasn’t sure why she damaged the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY GETTING INTO SOMEONE ELSE’S VEHICLE
A Roseburg woman was jailed for allegedly getting into someone else’s vehicle on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 2800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue after a caller said the woman had gotten into another tenant’s vehicle and was stealing items. An officer said the woman threw several items out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The registered owner said that the suspect had stolen several items but was most upset about a Holy Bible that he had owned for years.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his father, law enforcement says
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the abdomen with a knife, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department and Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials said CGPD responded to a reported stabbing at a house on Eighth Street just...
kezi.com
Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash
COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CITE TWO MEN FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
Roseburg Police cited two men for offensive littering on Monday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. officers contacted the suspects at a camp located in Deer Creek Park in the 200 block of Southeast Pine Street. The camp was surrounded by trash, food debris and other discarded items, which extended several yards in every direction. The men were released after being given the citations.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR EARLIER ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT WITH MACHETE
A man was jailed for an earlier alleged menacing incident by Roseburg Police early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted the 23-year old in the parking lot of a business in the 3300 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The suspect was questioned about a November 17th incident where he allegedly chased a victim in the same parking lot while holding a machete. The man admitted to most of the incident but claimed he did not remember holding the machete. He said he chased the woman out of the parking lot to scare her off the property.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL DRIVER AFTER ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a driver after an alleged DUII accident Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:45 p.m. a driver was waiting at a southbound red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard, when he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw a vehicle driving backwards towards his vehicle. The second vehicle hit the first one, and the driver who caused the wreck pulled into the parking lot of a business.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
kezi.com
Police warn of “porch pirates” this holiday season, as they're already on the hunt
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's that time of year, porch pirates are out and on the hunt for your holiday packages. Officials with the Eugene Police department told KEZI they're already getting calls about stolen packages and hope to get some tips out ahead of the pirates out there. Janina Rager,...
kezi.com
Oakridge man struck and killed by train
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is dead after being struck by a train the day after Thanksgiving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said that on November 25, they heard that a man had been hit by a train on the railway along Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge. The LCSO said Oregon State Police trooper were first on the scene, and attempted lifesaving efforts including CPR to keep the man alive. However, the LCSO said the man, identified at Derek Lee Berling, 57, passed away from his injuries.
kezi.com
Eugene police say road rage has become more common, especially during holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a busy time of year; with it comes impatience and stress, and police are seeing that transfer onto the streets, saying every day calls come in regarding some kind of road rage situation. Sergeant Scott Dillon with the Eugene Police Department said they don't have specific...
kcfmradio.com
Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City
Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged harassment by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said just after 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Southeast Mill Street regarding a disturbance. After speaking with multiple witnesses, officers determined that a 31-year old had charged and punched a victim in the face. The suspect was charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
Oregon Husband And Wife Sentenced After Man Overdoses And Dies From Their Dope
An Oregon couple known for distributing drugs was sentenced to federal prison today after they were linked to the overdose death of a man to whom they had sold drugs to for more than a year. Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41,
kezi.com
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, investigators from the...
Douglas County couple sentenced to federal prison for drug-related crimes
A married couple from Douglas County who had been linked to illegal drug sales have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon.
kptv.com
Drug dealing Oregon couple sentenced to prison following deadly fentanyl overdose
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – A couple in Douglas County have been sentenced to federal prison after being linked to a deadly fentanyl overdose in 2018. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41, residents of Yoncalla, Oregon, sold fentanyl-laced pills to the male victim in May 2018, the same day as his release from a residential drug treatment program. The man died after taking the pills the same day, according to authorities.
