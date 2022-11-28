PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department identified the man in a wheelchair killed in a crash in Port Richmond involving a stolen vehicle as 38-year-old Bill Repka. It happened over the weekend at Castor and Aramingo Avenues as police were chasing suspects in a stolen Cadillac. Repka's friends say while he was experiencing homelessness, he was known to many as a kind person who enjoyed speaking with people."Turn yourself in, turn yourself in," Christina Hagerty said.Friends are making an urgent plea for justice as a memorial now sits at Castor and Aramingo Avenues in honor of Repka, who police say...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO