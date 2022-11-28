Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
Man Stabbed and Beheaded His Wife in Northeast Philadelphia
Police authorities arrested a man in Northeast Philadelphia who stabbed and beheaded his wife because she was calling him names. Ahmad Shareef, 34 years old, was arrested after he stabbed and beheaded his wife. Law enforcement officers said that the incident happened on Tuesday. The suspect claimed that he did it because she was calling him names. It was found that the suspect has a criminal record already.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
NBC Philadelphia
Suspect Dead After 2 Carjackings, Police Shootout Causes Chaos Along I-95 in Delaware
Police blocked Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware, for hours Friday after a suspect died following a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire, and multiple exchanges of gunfire, according to Delaware State Police. The shooting and chase took place along the southbound lanes...
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Details In Dover Gunpoint Police Stop Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Greenwood area on Thursday evening. On December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:12 p.m., troopers responded to the 13,000 block of Bender Farm Road for a reported shooting. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 62-year-old male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and a stab wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries. The suspect, 43-year-old Roger McBroom Jr., had fled the scene before police arrived said police. The relationship between McBroom and the victim will remain undisclosed.
Atlantic City man arrested with stolen gun and drugs, police say
An Atlantic City man was arrested with a stolen gun and drugs during a surveillance operation Thursday, police said. Omar Morgan, 25, was seen making a drug deal as police watched the area of Tennessee and Atlantic avenues as the result of residence and business owners complaining about illegal drug activity, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Car Crashes Through Delaware County Deli
Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera. Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
Person In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Trenton
December 2, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out around 11:00 a.m. sending Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Captial Paramedics and Trenton…
Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer
The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.
fox29.com
Police: Delivery driver assaulted, robbed by group of 6 in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the assault and robbing of a delivery driver. According to police, a 36-year-old was delivering food on the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue...
Friends plead for justice for man in wheelchair killed in Port Richmond crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department identified the man in a wheelchair killed in a crash in Port Richmond involving a stolen vehicle as 38-year-old Bill Repka. It happened over the weekend at Castor and Aramingo Avenues as police were chasing suspects in a stolen Cadillac. Repka's friends say while he was experiencing homelessness, he was known to many as a kind person who enjoyed speaking with people."Turn yourself in, turn yourself in," Christina Hagerty said.Friends are making an urgent plea for justice as a memorial now sits at Castor and Aramingo Avenues in honor of Repka, who police say...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Wielding Needle Robs Philadelphia Wawa
Surveillance video shows a needle-wielding man robbing a Wawa store in Port Richmond over the weekend, Philadelphia police say. The man used a needle as he demanded cash from the clerk at the Wawa on Richmond Street off of Allegheny Avenue, police said. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
NBC Philadelphia
Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment
Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
Woman killed by ex-AC cop in murder-suicide had been repeatedly harassed, sister says
The Gloucester County woman authorities say was shot to death in a murder-suicide this week by her ex-boyfriend, who is a retired Atlantic City police officer, is being recalled by her family as a devoted mom and a vibrant personality who repeatedly tried to get the man to leave her alone.
Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Wilmington police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Passenger in crashed car found to be suffering from gunshot wound
According to 6ABC, an unexpected twist to a two-vehicle crash has become a mystery that has yet to have been solved. Per the news outlet, it all happened in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia where police found a passenger who was bleeding from a gunshot wound inside one of the vehicles.
Police say death is suspicious after person was found in the street with injuries
A person found injured on Wednesday died in a Lancaster County street, and police are considering their death suspicious. Lancaster Bureau of Police say the person was found in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., where they were told there was a “subject down.”. The...
aroundambler.com
Ambler police seeking to identify suspect shown in video on porch and attempting to enter vehicle
The Ambler Borough Police Department has released a video of an incident on the 100 block of North Main Street from October 29th that shows a male suspect rummaging through items on a porch and attempting to enter a car. It took place at approximately 8:13 p.m. According to police, the resident of the home does not know the male in the video.
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
Cops ID man killed when his car flipped and caught fire in N.J. intersection
Police have identified a 37-year-old man killed when his vehicle overturned and caught fire in Monmouth County early Wednesday. Islam Elmedani, of Long Branch, was pronounced dead following the 2 a.m. crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls, police said. There were no other...
