Man Stabbed and Beheaded His Wife in Northeast Philadelphia

Police authorities arrested a man in Northeast Philadelphia who stabbed and beheaded his wife because she was calling him names. Ahmad Shareef, 34 years old, was arrested after he stabbed and beheaded his wife. Law enforcement officers said that the incident happened on Tuesday. The suspect claimed that he did it because she was calling him names. It was found that the suspect has a criminal record already.
Police Release Details In Dover Gunpoint Police Stop Friday

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Greenwood area on Thursday evening. On December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:12 p.m., troopers responded to the 13,000 block of Bender Farm Road for a reported shooting. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 62-year-old male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and a stab wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries. The suspect, 43-year-old Roger McBroom Jr., had fled the scene before police arrived said police. The relationship between McBroom and the victim will remain undisclosed.
WATCH: Car Crashes Through Delaware County Deli

Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera. Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in...
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
Friends plead for justice for man in wheelchair killed in Port Richmond crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department identified the man in a wheelchair killed in a crash in Port Richmond involving a stolen vehicle as 38-year-old Bill Repka. It happened over the weekend at Castor and Aramingo Avenues as police were chasing suspects in a stolen Cadillac. Repka's friends say while he was experiencing homelessness, he was known to many as a kind person who enjoyed speaking with people."Turn yourself in, turn yourself in," Christina Hagerty said.Friends are making an urgent plea for justice as a memorial now sits at Castor and Aramingo Avenues in honor of Repka, who police say...
Man Wielding Needle Robs Philadelphia Wawa

Surveillance video shows a needle-wielding man robbing a Wawa store in Port Richmond over the weekend, Philadelphia police say. The man used a needle as he demanded cash from the clerk at the Wawa on Richmond Street off of Allegheny Avenue, police said. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment

Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
