WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
The Miz Was Nearly In WWE Feud With Fellow Reality Star
A feud between The Miz and another network competition show star almost became a "reality" back in the late 2010s, a former member of the "Big Brother" cast recently revealed. In a new interview with PWMania.com, former reality show star and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz shared a story about how WWE once tried to get ahold of him for months to set up a feud with Miz, a.k.a. Mike Mizanin.
Former WWE Referee Recalls Shawn Michaels Refusing To Drop IC Title
The role of a referee is often overlooked by many wrestling fans, but it is crucial, as they are the all-important link between backstage personnel and the talent in the ring. Despite that, on his latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official admitted that sometimes when he was told to tell talent messages he would, "mimic something" rather than just telling them.
Backstage AEW Update On Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho has been one of the most popular talents in AEW since joining the company during last year's All Out as the Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. However, she hasn't been seen on AEW programming since suffering a broken nose in the All Out Zero Hour pre-show during a match for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. She has since successfully undergone surgery to correct the injury as fans have been clamoring to see her back in the squared circle, and it might be closer than they think.
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
Finn Balor Thinks Newly-Minted WWE Heel Could Be A Huge Star
The Judgment Day has brought out Dominik Mysterio's darker impulses, and Finn Balor thinks it has brought out the best in the scion of the Mysterio dynasty. In an interview with "BT Sport," Balor offered generous praise for Dominick Mysterio's embrace of a heel persona – complete with a rejection of his father Rey Mysterio and membership in The Judgment Day.
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With
No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
WWE Star Believes They May Dethrone Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been a seemingly unbeatable force in WWE over the past couple of years, and while a Money in the Bank briefcase seemed like the perfect opportunity to put an end to his championship reign, for Austin Theory it wasn't meant to be. No longer guaranteed a title shot with his status as "Mr. Money in the Bank" gone, Theory told CityNews Ottawa that whoever ends up defeating Reigns has to be someone that will truly beat him and "not just by some luck." "I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns," he said.
On-Site Note Regarding AEW Dynamite Crowd's Reaction To The Elite
We are now three matches into the best-of-seven series between The Elite's Kenny Omega and Matt & Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks versus Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix & Pent El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros for the AEW Trios Tag Team Championships. Death Triangle currently leads with a 2-1 advantage, but last night's win on behalf of The Elite received a pretty lackluster response from the audience in attendance, according to notes from PWInsider.
Facts About Colt Cabana Only Hardcore Fans Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Colt Cabana is a unique case study as a wrestler. In his decades-long career, he has worked for some of the biggest, most popular promotions, but he's also taken indie bookings all across the United States and wrestled in many countries all over the world. He's a well-respected worker inside the ring and is generally well-liked in the locker room, with the one major exception being CM Punk. All that considered, he has managed to make an even greater impact outside of the ring due in large part to his success in podcasting and his overall entrepreneurial savvy. Truly, the wrestling landscape, especially in the indies, would look very different today without "Boom Boom."
Bow Wow Delivers A New Message To Jade Cargill
It's still not entirely clear who Jade Cargill's next challenger for the TBS Championship will be. But regardless of the who, what, when, where, why, and how, it appears that wherever Cargill goes next, Bow Wow — rapper, aspiring pro wrestler, and star of the 2002 film "Like Mike" — is going to be involved.
Matt Hardy Discusses AEW Feud With Ethan Page That Has Fans Buzzing
For the past month, Matt Hardy has been feuding with The Firm's Ethan Page in AEW. And despite fans being a tad skeptical from the jump, their story has started to receive plenty of positive attention. As it happens, Hardy and Page are largely creatively responsible for the feud — and most recently, their backstage segment on the latest episode of "AEW Dark" has gotten even more people talking. Hardy's longtime associates Private Party, consisting of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, now find themselves in Page's crosshairs. This means the former Impact World Champion will have to be a little more careful when it comes to attempting to undermine The Firm going forward. But, was that always supposed to be the case?
William Regal Floored In Shocking Attack On AEW Dynamite
For the past eight months, William Regal was the coach of the Blackpool Combat Club, a group consisting of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The faction started at Revolution following a hard-hitting match between Moxley and Danielson. At Full Gear on November 19, Regal turned on Moxley by sliding MJF a pair of brass knuckles to knock out Moxley with and capture the AEW World Championship. However, Regal's deal with the devil ended up not paying off for him.
Former WWE Official Wasn't A Fan Of Recent Ronda Rousey Title Defense
Ronda Rousey's successful WWE SmackDown Women's Championship defense at Survivor Series: WarGames this past weekend kind of got overshadowed, both by other matches on the show and by the former wrestler WWE brought in to produce said match. Some did take notice of the match, and in regards to former WWE official Jimmy Korderas, not in a good way.
Kiera Hogan Questions Recent Jade Cargill Decision Regarding The Baddies
Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Kiera Hogan was abruptly kicked out of Jade Cargill's Baddies group during a backstage segment. Presented with documents to sign by Cargill's legal representation Mark Sterling, Hogan was informed that her services would no longer be needed, and she was summarily dismissed from the crew In response to these sudden developments, Hogan appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to address the decision to remove her from The Baddies.
Big Backstage Update On WWE's Next Live Event In India
Professional wrestling companies love the following things: money, boom periods, money, big stars, money, great matches, and, most importantly, money. They also really love the idea of breaking into India, whose population of over 1 billion is primed with a growing wrestling fanbase. Whether it's WWE, AEW, or every other promotion in the wrestling ecosystem, many have attempted to create a popular star for the market, a far departure from how those of Indian descent have been portrayed in the past. Now, WWE is re-entering the country for the first time in several years.
Backstage News On Ethan Page And Matt Hardy's AEW Dark Feud
Given that they air on YouTube, away from the bright lights of TNT and TBS, which air "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," it may sometimes be easy to forget that "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" exist. But they not only exist, they have self-contained plotlines, such as the ongoing series of matches between Alex Reynolds and Kip Sabian, and a storyline that is currently getting a lot of positive notice within the company.
Kevin Owens Explains Why Sami Zayn Did Not Betray Him
This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Kevin Owens came out to unequivocally tell the world that he was "done" with his longtime friend Sami Zayn. Owens' decision followed Zayn's low-blow cheapshot on Owens in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series that led to The Bloodline's victory. In doing so, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn once again pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the family, further proving his loyalty to them and being accepted more deeply into the group. Responding to Zayn's emotional rollercoaster inside WarGames, Kevin Owens opened up on Corey Graves' "After the Bell" podcast about whether he feels betrayed by his former buddy.
Arn Anderson Explains What He Wants For His Son Brock In Wrestling
Few people understand the highs and lows of professional wrestling more than Arn Anderson, but that didn't stop his son Brock from getting into the business himself. Even though he revealed on his "ARN" podcast that "it's been his choice" if he became a wrestler, there is no doubt Brock has a good learning tool. But, that doesn't mean Arn is pushing things, and Brock's favorite match isn't even one of his, instead, it's The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25.
