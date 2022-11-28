ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moatsville, WV

Nathan Holmes II

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport will host a graduation…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Aurora/Eglon News

The Aurora Pioneers 4-H Club will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Aurora Community Building from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. After the tree lights are on, carols will be sung and possibly Santa will make an appearance. Desserts and hot chocolate will be served. The public is invited to participate in the event.
AURORA, WV
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces 3 felony charges after police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Clarksburg man is facing three felony charges after a police pursuit in the city. Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone charged Jamey Scott Ritchie Jr. with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while under the influence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Huggins still considers Xavier a rival

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Wv News) — Understand this. When West Virginia plays Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, it is not a rivalry game between the teams or the coaches, who actually are quite similar and close.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground

Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
MOREHEAD, KY
Not WVU’s rival but Xavier has history with one Mountaineer

As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team prepares for its Big East/Big 12 Battle at Xavier on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), rivalry memories go dancing through the mind. Those memories are not for West Virginia as a whole, though, as WVU has faced the Musketeers just twice on the basketball court — an 82-65 win early in the 1979-80 season and a 79-75 overtime loss in the Sweet 16 round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Community Policy