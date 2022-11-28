Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Nathan Holmes II
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport will host a graduation…
WVNews
Nightclub in Morgantown, West Virginia, has liquor license suspended
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A nightclub in Morgantown had its alcohol license suspended following a revocation hearing with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. ACBA spokesperson Gig Robinson told WV News the revocation hearing for Pryzm Nightclub took place Nov. 28.
WVNews
24-hour warming shelter opens for winter in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As the chill of winter sets in, several organizations and individuals have come together to manage and operate a cold weather shelter. The Monongalia County warming shelter opened for the season Thursday at Hazel’s House of Hope in Morgantown. It will be open...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Friday
WinterFest, 5-9 p.m., centered on downtown Clarksburg. With WinterFest Parade at 6 p.m.
WVNews
Lost Creek (West Virginia) Elementary students fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Lost Creek Elementary School filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child Friday morning. Different grade levels were rotated throughout the morning so that older students could help younger students fill the boxes.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Pioneers 4-H Club will hold its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Aurora Community Building from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. After the tree lights are on, carols will be sung and possibly Santa will make an appearance. Desserts and hot chocolate will be served. The public is invited to participate in the event.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council still seeking permanent city manager
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council is expected to meet in the coming days to determine who will lead city staff after the interim city manager returns to his position as police chief later this month. The council has yet to find a permanent replacement for the position, according to the mayor.
WVNews
U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld: 'Shady contractor' from Harrison County, West Virginia, gets 10 years in prison
CLARKSBUG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Salem contractor will face 10 years in federal prison — where there's no parole and only 54 days a year of good-behavior credit — for defrauding over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars. That's according to U.S....
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces 3 felony charges after police pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Clarksburg man is facing three felony charges after a police pursuit in the city. Clarksburg Police Sgt. Laura McGlone charged Jamey Scott Ritchie Jr. with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing while under the influence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
WVNews
Body of Barbour County (West Virginia) woman found morning after being reported missing
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The body of a missing woman was found Thursday morning in Barbour County, according to Barbour County Sheriff Brett M. Carpenter. Brittany Paige Mearns, 32, was reported missing by family members Wednesday.
WVNews
USA Diving Winter National Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia offers divers, fans unique opportunity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The USA Diving Winter National Championship starts Dec. 14 at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, and the event is shaping up to be one of the more unique sporting events in West Virginia this year. The West Virginia Press Association, on Thursday, held...
WVNews
Huggins still considers Xavier a rival
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Wv News) — Understand this. When West Virginia plays Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, it is not a rivalry game between the teams or the coaches, who actually are quite similar and close.
WVNews
University Town Centre traffic signal project still alive, progressing
MORGANTOWN — A project at University Town Centre that will add two crosswalks and two stoplights isn’t forgotten. Granville Mayor Patty Lewis updated the Monongalia County Commission, one of several partners in the project, at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
WVU Hospitals earns national award for pharmacy residency program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation selected WVU Hospitals’ Postgraduate Year Two Internal Medicine Residency Program as the recipient of the 2022 Pharmacy Residency Excellence Program Award. The award recognizes a pharmacy residency program with a national reputation for excellence in the training...
WVNews
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
WVNews
Lost Creek Elementary students work to fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
Students at Lost Creek Elementary filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child Friday morning. Packing boxes with gifts has been a tradition for almost a decade in Lost Creek and the students and staff love doing it each year.
WVNews
Not WVU’s rival but Xavier has history with one Mountaineer
As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team prepares for its Big East/Big 12 Battle at Xavier on Saturday (6:30 p.m., FS1), rivalry memories go dancing through the mind. Those memories are not for West Virginia as a whole, though, as WVU has faced the Musketeers just twice on the basketball court — an 82-65 win early in the 1979-80 season and a 79-75 overtime loss in the Sweet 16 round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
Comments / 0