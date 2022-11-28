Read full article on original website
Related
10 best tech gifts under $50 according to Amazon reviews: Speakers, headphones, more
It’s officially the holiday season and while the kids are writing up their final version of Santa’s Christmas list, you’re probably hoping they don’t go overboard with the prices. Luckily, Amazon is dressed in Santa’s red suit and is here to keep you calm. Amazon can’t...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0