Pennsylvania among the worst states for job-hunting: study
A new study has found which states are the most attractive for employment. Pennsylvania is not among these states. SIMILAR STORIES: State College No. 3 best city for students on a budget: study. Finance site WalletHub first compared all 50 across two key dimensions—”Job Market” and “Economic Environment”—as a basis...
Inflation relief: PA offers one-time rebates, tax credits
Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, at least 20 states are offering one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help people cope with rising costs.
Marijuana convictions; Christmas displays; classic subs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. High: 48; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today, rain Saturday, clear Sunday. Pot convictions stay: When announcing the marijuana pardon project this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their criminal records. But it has fallen well short of that goal.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Cheerleading abuse accusations rise to 20 with addition of Ohio case
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The latest lawsuit in a series alleging widespread sexual misconduct across competitive cheerleading alleges that officials allowed two choreographers to continue working after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Snowballing accounts of cheerleaders’ alleged abuse have led to increased scrutiny around the sport since the founder...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter
The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old girl recounts attack off Florida coast
Jasmine Carney didn’t panic when she felt something grab her while swimming off Florida’s southeast coast. Instead, the 10-year-old girl remained calm and kicked what turned out to be a shark before escaping to the shores of Hobe Sound Beach, she recounted to West Palm Beach television station WPTV.
Developments on tundra might make snowy owls scarce in Pa. this winter
Fewer snowy owls might move south from their homes on the tundra of the Arctic into Pennsylvania and other northern states this winter, according to a snowy owl-tracking organization run in part through the Millersburg-based Ned Smith Center of Nature and Art. “Within the past two weeks a lot of...
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
Thousands applied, but fewer than 250 qualified for Wolf’s marijuana pardon
When announcing the marijuana pardon project earlier this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their records. But it has fallen well short of that goal. More than 3,500 people applied for the program, aimed at wiping out low-level marijuana convictions in...
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
This Is The Best Pie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Pennsylvania Has 2 of the Most ‘Magical Winter Towns’ in the U.S.
Winter is here, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns have...
‘Bumpy winter’ for kids predicted as RSV continues to strain central Pa. health care system
During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the greatest need for intensive care involved older people. As a result, some intensive care space for children was converted for adults. Not all of that space has shifted back to pediatrics, leaving some regions short on capacity to care for severely ill...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket sold online to someone in Lebanon County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold online to someone in Lebanon County. Video above: Husband, wife team serve as PA Lottery witnesses. The winning ticket was for the Nov. 23 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls that were drawn: 1-2-31-39-66, and the...
