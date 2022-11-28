Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coach Boeheim talks to Steve Infanti about recent struggles and looking ahead to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday afternoon. Among many things, the coach touched upon the struggles of the team as of late and he looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend at Noon.
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
Watch Q&A with John Wildhack: Syracuse AD on Jim Boeheim, Dino Babers and state of SU’s sports
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack joined syracuse.com columnist Brent Axe for a live conversation Friday morning to discuss the state of SU’s sports programs. Watch the interview below:. Contact Brent Axe: Email | Twitter. MORE ORANGE SPORTS COVERAGE. Syracuse basketball’s cold November reign: Record...
Syracuse basketball’s cold November reign: Record losses, fewest points (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I had several questions answered and ready to go for this week’s Mailbox, but then Syracuse lost 73-44 to Illinois on Tuesday night. Following the Orange’s lackluster performance in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, I received several questions that I thought deserved immediate attention.
How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame
Matchup: Syracuse (3-4) at Notre Dame (6-1) Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, IN) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 3rd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: TBD ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse ...
Sullivan: ‘Willing himself to be great,’ Syracuse recruit Rashard Perry powers Bennett back to The Dome
One day in the late summer of 2018, Bennett football coach Steve McDuffie got a phone call in his office from Juan Phillips, the veteran police resource officer for Buffalo Public Schools. Phillips told McDuffie he had been summoned to discipline a man-sized eighth-grader named Rashard Perry, who was acting up and belligerent at his […]
Baldwinsville boys, Cicero-North Syracuse girls victorious at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet
Baldwinsville’s boys and Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls indoor track teams came out victorious on the second day of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet on Thursday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. “It’s always challenging,” Baldwinsville coach Bill Spicer said. “We’re going to have to make sure we’re on...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2023 schedule is out and missing a longtime rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The path is set for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to bounce back from one of its worst seasons ever. Syracuse’s 2023 schedule features six teams that qualified for their respective conference tournaments, and four that played in the NCAA tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
Section III indoor track coaches poll: Which athletes have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each new track and field season brings with it a fresh crop of athletes who are called upon to step up and fill new roles for their teams. Several Section III teams lost star athletes from last year’s rosters, but there is no shortage of new talent ready to take a leap.
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Vermont in the NCAA championship quarterfinal
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA championship tournament, where it’ll square off with the University of Vermont Catamounts at the SU Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 (12/3/2022). The game is at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast...
Join us for a live Q&A with John Wildhack on Friday: Syracuse AD answers questions on state of its sports programs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletics director John Wildhack will join syracuse.com columnist Brent Axe for a live conversation at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Axe and Wildhack will discuss a wide variety of topics involving Syracuse University football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and much more.
High school roundup: 4th-quarter run lifts Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball over Ithaca (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Section IV’s Ithaca battled for a majority of their non-league contest Thursday evening. In the end, the Northstars used a strong fourth quarter to take care of the Little Red by a score of 65-55.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: are there solutions for fixing the Orange offense?
The Syracuse Orange were expected to take a step back on the offensive end in 2022. Losing Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim along with Cole Swider took away a lot of last year’s scoring. So far this season, Syracuse is struggling to create easy opportunities for themselves. It’s not just...
Cazenovia girls, Fayetteville-Manlius boys win at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet
The Cazenovia girls and Fayetteville-Manlius boys indoor track and field teams were both victorious at day one of the the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet on Wednesday at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus. Girls.
Section III girls wrestlers making history this winter
Cicero, N.Y. — In September, it was announced that Section III would begin participating in girls wrestling. Section III’s Camden, Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer are five of the schools throughout the state to compete in girls wrestling for the first time this year.
A Skaneateles grad’s hot start, and 20 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Rebecca Cain kept a few things when she graduated from Skaneateles.
New corridor linking Syracuse and Montreal could power industry of helicopter-like drones
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A consortium of international organizations has agreed to work together to create an air corridor for helicopter-sized drones to carry cargo -- and someday people -- between Syracuse and Montreal. The consortium said this week it has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an “advanced air...
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2