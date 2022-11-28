ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday snow blower deals to help you get ready for winter

By Jen McCaffery
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0JMq_0jQG1mKw00 Blow snow without blowing your dough. Stan Horaczek

Whether the arrival of more than two feet of snow is a regular occurrence where you live, or snowflakes send you and your neighbors scurrying to the grocery store for bread and milk, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for a storm.

Fortunately, you can laugh in the face of icy precipitation with some solid deals on snow blowers and snow shovels this Cyber Monday. From heavy-duty snow blowers to easy-to-use kits for your car, these Cyber Monday deals are powerful enough to make snow removal almost fun and let you get back inside for some hot chocolate.

Greenworks Cordless Brushless Snow Blower $339.99 (Was $499.99)

If you contend with serious amounts of snow on the regular, you need a powerful device that you can depend upon. Greenworks’ Cordless Snow Blower is powered by an 80-volt lithium ion battery that’s easy to charge. It also comes with a rotating chute that allows users to toss snow up to 20 feet (though probably best to avoid the neighbors’ driveway). This snow blower also comes with dual LEDs that will help you see the sidewalk in the midst of a blizzard. And when spring finally arrives, you can easily fold it away until next year.

