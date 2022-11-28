ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Gentle Parenting Or Impossible Parenting? Here Are The Deets To Mom Softly

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RsJC_0jQG1lSD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnhDl_0jQG1lSD00

Source: FG Trade / Getty

In an effort to raise well-rounded and empathetic children with the least amount of generational and childhood trauma, gentle parenting offers caregivers methods to healthily rear their little ones.

Still, and as a social media user recently pointed out, going the “soft” route when instilling discipline leaves some moms feeling like their children aren’t heading in the right direction.

“This gentle parenting sh*t ain’t working. My kid bad af,” a social media user posted on Instagram.

“But I’m not even going [to] claim the word ‘bad,’ she continued. “But moms, please give me advice cuz I’m trying to stick in there with this gentle parenting, but he’s trying meeeeee.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Milano Di Rouge (@iammilanrouge)

Many fellow moms and women flooded the comments with their own mommyhood experiences and advice on gentle parenting.

“I’m just here for the comments cuz my child make me look like I don’t discipline her at all,” one vented. “And I don’t cuz I have PTSD from getting my a*s whipped, but boyyyyy she be begginggggg for it!!! The crazy thing is she do not play wit her dad like that.”

“Pop pop time buy a fly swatter!! Cause I be gentle [but] the kids be trying,” another wrote.

Insightfully, one person chimed in and said, “Gentle parenting is deep because you have to hold yourself very accountable. It’s okay to apologize to your child after you’ve done something harmful. They’ll respect you more for it later on. And gentle parenting is not an exclusion of discipline for the sake of the child’s mental health, it’s an exclusion of the detrimental things you learned growing up and reframing a healthy parental/child(ren) structure.”

Gentle Parenting

Gentle parenting is an “evidence-based approach” that leans on implementing empathy, respect, understanding, and boundaries, according to Verywell Family .

In addition to it ideally helping caregivers raise happy and confident children, the method encourages parents to practice age-appropriate discipline for their child’s stage of development.

Research claims that the method makes children less anxious , more independent and more aware of how to handle their emotions in societally acceptable ways.

RELATED CONTENT: “Washington D.C. Metrobus Assault Victim Blames Parents Of Teenage Attackers”

Based on various levels of responsiveness and demandingness toward a child, CNBC reports that there are also four main parenting styles: permissive, authoritative, neglectful and authoritarian.

The outlet highlighted that researchers believe authoritative parents “are more likely to raise independent, self-reliant and socially competent kids.”

Authoritative parents are said to be both highly responsive to and demanding of their kids.

In practice, the parenting style looks like leaving the pathway of communication as a two-way street, enforcing clear rules and expectations with practical consequences, turning mistakes or bad behavior into learning lessons where the child can reflect, and parenting in consideration of a child’s “thoughts, feelings and opinions.”

While every child is different, a good parent is attentive and acts accordingly when a different parenting approach better suits their child’s current needs.

That said, gentle and authoritative parenting may be useful in supporting you along the way.

RELATED CONTENT: “TikTok Mom Uses Baby Monitor While On Enjoying Vacation And Riles Up Social Media”

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate

School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
CNBC

Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids

Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
wonderwall.com

Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI

Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor

DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Exes Kanye West & Pete Davidson By ‘Liking’ Cryptic Quote

Not exactly subtle. Kim Kardashian, 42, seemed to shade her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29, when she took to Instagram to “like” a post with an empowering message. “The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the quote, posted on Nov 30 by user @thirdeyethoughts, read. Kim’s pointed click comes just three days after she finalized and settled her divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage and four children. The quote is also notable given that the final judgment stipulates that the rapper will pay her $200,000 per month in child support for the care of North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Roll Their Eyes at ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary: “Do We Really Care?”

Just one day after the trailer for the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary dropped, the co-hosts of The View weighed in with their thoughts. While they were largely skeptical over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had anything to do with the trailer’s perfect timing — considering his estranged brother’s visit this week to the United States — the panel, with the exception of Sunny Hostin, rolled their eyes at the fact that the duo was moving ahead with the Netflix project. Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she was “struck” by Meghan & Harry, since the couple “already told their story.” She noted that...
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy