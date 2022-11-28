ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Musk asks if Apple hates ‘free speech in America’ after Twitter advertising drop-off

By Chloe Folmar
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

Twitter owner Elon Musk publicly slammed Apple on Monday for suspending some of its advertising on the social media platform, asking if leaders of the tech company “hate free speech.”

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter,” Musk announced .

“Do they hate free speech in America?”

Musk called out Apple CEO Tim Cook in a second tweet, writing: “What’s going on here @tim_cook?”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal closed last month, has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and promised to advocate for it using his ownership of the platform.

Racist language and misinformation have reportedly surged on Twitter since Musk’s acquisition, and left-leaning watchdog Media Matters for America found that 50 of Twitter’s leading 100 advertisers appear to have halted their work with the site.

Those 50 companies made up $750 million in spending on Twitter over the course of 2022, according to the analysis.

Musk claimed that Apple “has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”

The Hill has reached out to Apple for comment on the alleged threats.

Musk posted a parade of tweets criticizing Apple for its “monopoly” on tech products and its censorship of some language.

Content sharing and publishing platform LBRY posted over its official Twitter account that “Apple may make good products, but they have been opposed to free speech for some time.”

“During Covid, Apple demanded our apps filter some search terms from being returned. If we did not filter the terms, our apps would not be allowed in the store,” the account wrote in response to Musk’s question about Apple and free speech.

“Who else has Apple censored?” responded Musk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Ye to no longer buy Parler

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer purchase the alternative social media platform Parler, the company announced Thursday.  Parler Technologies said in a statement the company “mutually agreed” with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler in a decision made in “mid-November.” “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities […]
KLST/KSAN

Guillén family shocked after Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- After two and a half years, 24-year-old Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Aguilar faces a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in prison, plus three years […]
FORT HOOD, TX
The Independent

CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
KLST/KSAN

Brownsville police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving. Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday. The brawl […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Senate votes to avert costly rail strike

The Senate voted Thursday to avert a costly nationwide rail strike next week that lawmakers in both parties worried would shut down much of the economy and further add to inflation.   Senators voted 80 to 15 for a House-passed bill to implement the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers brokered by […]
KLST/KSAN

Supreme Court to weigh Biden bid to restore student debt relief plan

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review the Biden administration’s effort to reinstate its student debt relief plan, but the justices declined to immediately revive the program. In a brief unsigned order, the court indicated it would hear arguments in the case as early as February. The move comes after the administration urged the […]
KANSAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Three Houston-area men arrested after several vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November. Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67. The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed. The cause of the fire […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Inside fake German heiress Anna Sorokin’s immigration battle

While fake German heiress Anna Sorokin may be a household name, that isn’t getting her any special treatment in the American immigration system. The Russian-born scam artist, the inspiration behind the hit Netflix series “Inventing Anna” from megaproducer Shonda Rhimes, served about three years in prison for swindling more than $270,000 from banks, hotels and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KLST/KSAN

Snowden swears allegiance to Russia, receives passport: lawyer

National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden, who received international attention after leaking classified information about U.S. government surveillance programs, has sworn his allegiance to Russia, where he has been living in exile since 2013, state media reported Friday.  Snowden attorney Anatoly Kucherena confirmed the news to the state-run media outlet TASS, saying his client had […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy