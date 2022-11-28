ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Biden renews calls for federal assault weapons ban after string of shootings

By Alexandra Limon
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – What should have been a weekend spent celebrating Thanksgiving, for many, was instead a weekend spent mourning lives lost after more mass shootings.

Because of the string of recent mass shootings, including one at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday, President Joe Biden is again calling for a federal assault weapons ban among other gun control measures.

“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick,” Biden said.

Following the shootings, President Biden made the case that semi-automatic assault weapons shouldn’t be sold, explaining there is “not a single solitary rationale for it, except profit for gun manufacturers.”

Biden also expressed frustration at reports that red flag laws may not have been enforced in the shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ club where the gunman reportedly used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

On CBS’ Face the Nation, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that neither the gunman’s parents nor authorities tried to have the shooter’s weapons removed through the use of red flag laws.

“In this case, it wasn’t pursued by the local sheriff agency,” Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) said.

Congressional Democrats say a patchwork of differing state laws is part of the problem that allows mass shootings to happen time and time again.

Congressman Bobby Scott says so far in 2022, there have been at least 600 mass shootings in the United States.

“We know we can do better, there’s no other country suffers gun violence like America,” Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA) said.

Lawmakers have not been in Washington due to the Thanksgiving break, but for years, Republicans have blocked a federal assault weapons ban — arguing that many weapons are illegally obtained in the first place.

The window for Democrats to pass any additional gun legislation is very small as Republicans are set to take control of the U.S. House in January and face difficulty for new legislation to pass in the next month.

Related
PIX11

13 firefighters injured battling West New York building fire, officials say

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) – Thirteen firefighters in New Jersey were injured battling a massive blaze that displaced dozens of families Thursday evening, officials said. The four-alarm fire happened at a residential building on Madison Street in West New York around 5 p.m., according to North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue. Investigators believe the […]
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
PIX11

The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Arguably one of the best parts of the holiday season in New York City is the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.  This year’s 82-foot-tall Norway spruce was from upstate New York in Warren County. When the holiday tree is lit up each year, you can be certain people will be there […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Yonkers Police Department identifies sergeant killed in crash

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mayor and the police commissioner in Yonkers have identified the sergeant who lost his life on Thursday when a driver rammed into the police veteran’s vehicle at a high speed. Sgt. Frank Gualdino, 53, was the supervisor of the Yonkers Police Department Traffic Unit. He was set to retire in […]
YONKERS, NY
The Independent

Ted Cruz under fire for urging protection of guns in tweet about Colorado Springs massacre

Ted Cruz is facing backlash after he condemned the Colorado shootings with a caveat that the killings must not become an “excuse” to take away citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.A mass shooting at an an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday left five people dead and injured at least 25.Mr Cruz tweeted on Sunday: “Heidi and I are praying for the victims & loved ones impacted by the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs. This senseless evil needs to end.“While Democrats rush to politicize before the facts are fully known, stripping law-abiding citizens of their 2nd Amendment right...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC News

Why Oregon's ballot initiative to curb gun deaths could work

In May 2014, days after the mass shooting near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, the satirical news site The Onion published a tragicomic headline that has resurfaced countless times in the eight years since: “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Number of handgun owners carrying firearm each day doubles: Study

The number of handgun owners carrying a firearm each day has doubled in recent years. An estimated 6 million people carried a handgun daily in 2019 in the United States, up from an estimated 3 million in 2015, according to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health.
PIX11

PIX11

