Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
WLOS.com
Felon arrested after November shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man faces felony charges and probation violations after a shooting in Asheville last month. Asheville police say officers responded to a reported shooting in the Druid Drive area at around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. After an investigation, police say they found a suspect...
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
WLOS.com
Two arrested in connection with homicide after missing person report investigation
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two people are in custody in connection with a homicide that all started a missing person investigation. Very few details are being released by authorities at this time. Police say, Shane Archie Waters, 50, of Saluda, is...
Driver charged in crash which killed bicyclist in Asheville
Police have charged a man in connection with a crash which killed a bicyclist on November 11.
FOX Carolina
Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Laurens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for an October shooting. Officers said the suspect, Tanyata Smiley, was taken into custody today in Greenville by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. They added that he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Man accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Upstate QT
Police are looking for a man who they said stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a QuikTrip in Greenville.
Man arrested for discharge of gun in Asheville
A man was arrested by Asheville police officers after he fired a gun in the front yard of a home.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County joins Ring's Neighbors app to catch porch pirates
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Holiday season is officially underway. Unfortunately, that also means Buncombe County residents will likely see an increase in thefts, specifically of packages. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Debbie LeCroy said authorities do see an increase in porch piracy during the holidays. “There’s actually people...
WLOS.com
Overnight fire destroys Mitchell County business, owner says; investigation underway
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after an overnight fire in Spruce Pine. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9 p.m. the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on social media saying the active fire was at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek.
WLOS.com
Multiple schools placed on lockdown after receiving threatening phone calls, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Law enforcement agencies in at least three western North Carolina counties were on school campuses late Thursday morning, Dec. 1, and into the early afternoon after separate phone calls claimed active threats on the campuses. The instances took place the same day that many similar...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man turns himself in weeks after hitting, killing cyclist, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville man has turned himself in weeks after hitting a cyclist, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Bernie Chan Rogers, 26, of Asheville, turned himself in on Nov. 22 and was charged with death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and revoked driver's license.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
WLOS.com
63 arrested as police crack down on thefts, repeat offenders in East Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.
WLOS.com
No foul play suspected after two people found dead in apartment, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after police discovered two bodies in east Asheville Tuesday afternoon. Few details are available, but a spokesperson with the Asheville Police Department (APD) says the deceased were found in the Kenilworth Forest Apartments off of Tunnel Road. APD's spokesperson initially told...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
Man identified by coroner in Pickens Co. crash
The Pickens County Coroner's Office responded to a crash that left a man dead on Monday.
Spartanburg family increases reward for information in homicide investigation again
A Spartanburg family is increasing a reward for information in a shooting that happened last August.
Another North Carolina school placed on lockdown following hoax active shooter call
A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call.
Elizabethton Police searching for two in relation to fatal shooting
UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. Glass, 31, of Elizabethton. Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas and Miller. To submit an anonymous tip […]
Comments / 0