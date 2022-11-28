ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Felon arrested after November shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man faces felony charges and probation violations after a shooting in Asheville last month. Asheville police say officers responded to a reported shooting in the Druid Drive area at around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. After an investigation, police say they found a suspect...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for an October shooting. Officers said the suspect, Tanyata Smiley, was taken into custody today in Greenville by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. They added that he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
LAURENS, SC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County joins Ring's Neighbors app to catch porch pirates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Holiday season is officially underway. Unfortunately, that also means Buncombe County residents will likely see an increase in thefts, specifically of packages. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Debbie LeCroy said authorities do see an increase in porch piracy during the holidays. “There’s actually people...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

63 arrested as police crack down on thefts, repeat offenders in East Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

No foul play suspected after two people found dead in apartment, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after police discovered two bodies in east Asheville Tuesday afternoon. Few details are available, but a spokesperson with the Asheville Police Department (APD) says the deceased were found in the Kenilworth Forest Apartments off of Tunnel Road. APD's spokesperson initially told...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An overnight fire tore through what is believed to be a Mitchell County business overnight. The owner of Mitchell Glass confirmed the fire was at their business at the intersection of Cabin Road and Beaver Creek. No word from officials at this time on the extent of the damage or possible cause of the fire.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Elizabethton Police searching for two in relation to fatal shooting

UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. Glass, 31, of Elizabethton. Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas and Miller. To submit an anonymous tip […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN

