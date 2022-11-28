ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Keep warm during Miracle on 7th with a private igloo

By Molly Cummings, Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The annual Miracle on 7th Street event is returning to downtown Terre Haute with a “chilling” twist; you can enjoy the event in your own igloo .

While “warm” might not be the first word to come to mind when you think about being inside of an igloo, these 12′ by 12′ see-through igloos aren’t made out of blocks of ice and will be heated for comfort. Residents who reserve the igloos will have enough seating for eight people each.

Restored memorial to be unveiled in downtown Terre Haute

There will be six igloos available for two-hour rentals with reservations costing $100. Six additional igloos will be available on a first-come-first-served basis for free with a one-hour time limit.

Miracle on 7th Street will feature vendors, food trucks, kids activities, a parade and live entertainment. Proceeds being used to help provide canned goods and funding for local charities.

“We’ve raised about 30 tons of food over the course of the years and last year we gave away about $18,000,” event president Terry Hogan said.

Miracle on 7th Street will run Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 12- 5 p.m.

Festivities will wrap up with a parade beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, click here . To reserve an igloo, click here .

