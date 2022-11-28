ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Free Agent Jose Abreu leaving Chicago and heading to Houston

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQPt0_0jQG1Qrq00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–White Sox fans have suffered a blow this offseason only a little over two months short of a very disappointing season. Free agent Jose Abreu is no longer with the team. According to multiple reports he has agreed to a three-year contract with the Houston Astros.

Abreu spent the past nine seasons with the White Sox. During his time in Chicago he had a .292 batting average with 243 home runs. He ranks third in team history in home runs. He also ranks fifth in RBIs, sixth in doubles, tenth in hits and in runs scored, and seventh in total bases.

Abreu joined the White Sox in 2014. He promptly impressed by batting .317 with 36 home runs and 107 RBIs.

In the shortened 2020 season, he was named the American League’s MVP. Five times in his career he has hit 30 or more home runs in a season and six times he has driven in more than 100 runs.

Abreu is 35 years old. The White Sox will likely hand the first base job over to the younger Andrew Vaughn.

Abreu’s power numbers did dip last season. He hit only 15 home runs, and he drove in 75 runs, but the World Series champion Astros obviously think he’s still capable of putting up big numbers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
New York Post

Yankees legend Don Mattingly gets another shot at Hall of Fame

Don Mattingly’s latest chance of being enshrined in Cooperstown will come Sunday night. The former Yankees first baseman is on the eight-player ballot which the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will vote on. The results will be announced at 8 p.m. on Sunday at MLB’s Winter Meetings in San Diego. The rest of the ballot is comprised of Barry Bonds, Rogers Clemens, Curt Schilling, Albert Belle, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Rafael Palmeiro. Mattingly spent 15 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot, but never received the requisite 75 percent of the vote; the closest he came was in his first year...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gender-fluid US nuclear official charged with felony for stealing woman’s $2.3K suitcase

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTVO) — The Biden administration’s “gender-fluid” senior US nuclear official has been placed on leave after being charged with a felony for stealing a woman’s suitcase at an airport. According to The Hill, Sam Brinton, 35, the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposal for the U.S. Department of […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two arrested in Beloit drug bust

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County SWAT took Scott Clemons, 55, and Mandi Stockwell, 43, into custody Wednesday during a raid of a suspected drug house in Beloit. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois family found dead in home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy