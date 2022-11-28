ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Market Street in Kingston may soon become home to a Wawa convenience store/gas station. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Kingston Administrator Paul Keating confirmed that Wawa has expressed interest in adding a location in the vacant lot previously occupied by Franconi Auto Parts on Market Street.
Study shows living wage for families in NEPA have increased by 39% since 2019

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — For three years now, The Institute for Public Policy and The University of Scranton have set out to better understand what establishes a living wage within Northeastern Pennsylvania. According to "The Living Wage” study, the gap between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the federal government’s...
Scranton watches waste water for COVID-19 rate

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The City of Scranton with Pennsylvania American Water are participating in the CDC’s COVID-19 waste water surveillance. Scranton said they were not getting enough COVID-19 data since people have not been reporting at home tests. The program has been in place since about October...
Demolition begins on former L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An abandoned building that stretched an entire city block in Nanticoke was demolished Tuesday morning. The building formerly housed the Duplan Silk Mill and eventually the L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama many years ago. The scene Tuesday was filled with bulldozers, front-loaders, and dump trucks from SRI...
Police search for man wanted for harassing child online

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Forst City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for cyber harassment of a child. Police say Eric Cielski is last known to live in Archbald, PA. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the...
UGI heating bill will rise by 3.1%

(WOLF) — Natural gas prices will be increasing for UGI customers. As a result, the average residential customer’s heating bill will rise by three-point-one percent-- increasing from $119 a month to $123. The price increase is here to stay for now. The next time they will adjust pricing...
PSP: Unityville man charged following drive-by shooting

JORDAN TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man was charged by State Police earlier this month after they say he fired at multiple people during a drive-by shooting. Officials say around 6 AM on November 19th, State Police responded to Homebase Lane in Jordan Township, Lycoming County, for a report of a man firing a gun from his vehicle while driving.
Fire tears through two Columbia County businesses

ORANGE TWP, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Two businesses in Columbia County were damaged by fire on Thursday morning. Sources say the fire started at a building that houses a hardware store and Hess Market, located at 2344 State Route 487 in Orange Township. Heavy smoke could be seen from...
Dallas Twp. man dies following car fire

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas Township man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a car fire nearly a month ago. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 76-year-old George Swan died Thursday at 3 PM at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Officials say that on November 9th around...
Thieves break into Minersville sandwich shop, get away with $3K

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A sandwich shop in Minersville was burglarized early Thursday morning and officials say the suspects got away with roughly $3,000 from video gaming machines. According to Skook News, Minersville Police are investigating after three suspects kicked their way into the Main Street Sandwich Shop...
