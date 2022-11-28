Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Lt. Gov. Fetterman signs writ for special election to replace Sen. John Gordner
PA (WOLF) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was set to expire in 2024. The senator submitted his resignation during Wednesday’s senate session, after announcing his intention to accept a new position. Lt....
WOLF
VOTE: Which is better, Sheetz or Wawa?
(WOLF) — With Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County, we have to know what you think. The battle has been raging for decades. Which is better, Sheetz or Wawa?
WOLF
DA: MDJ for Tobyhanna, Tunkhannock Townships arraigned for misrepresenting residency
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Magisterial District Judge for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships arraigned today. John R. Caffese was arraigned today on criminal charges including Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, False Swearing, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property, and Obstructing Administration of Law. Officials say these charges stem from Caffese...
WOLF
Coterra Energy Inc. Pleads Guilty to Contaminating Water in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA CO. (WOLF) — Residents of one Susquehanna County community will soon start to receive clean water, thanks to the Attorney General’s office. For over fourteen years, residents have been without clean water to bathe, and even drink from today, was their day in court. One natural...
WOLF
Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Market Street in Kingston may soon become home to a Wawa convenience store/gas station. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Kingston Administrator Paul Keating confirmed that Wawa has expressed interest in adding a location in the vacant lot previously occupied by Franconi Auto Parts on Market Street.
WOLF
Study shows living wage for families in NEPA have increased by 39% since 2019
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — For three years now, The Institute for Public Policy and The University of Scranton have set out to better understand what establishes a living wage within Northeastern Pennsylvania. According to "The Living Wage” study, the gap between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the federal government’s...
WOLF
Scranton watches waste water for COVID-19 rate
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The City of Scranton with Pennsylvania American Water are participating in the CDC’s COVID-19 waste water surveillance. Scranton said they were not getting enough COVID-19 data since people have not been reporting at home tests. The program has been in place since about October...
WOLF
Lackawanna Co. company recognized by Dept. of Labor & Industry for workplace safety
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A Lackawanna County company has been recognized by the PA Department of Labor & Industry Deputy for exceptional workplace safety. L&I Secretary for Compensation and Insurance Scott Weiant presented G.R. Noto Electrical Construction with a 2022 Governor’s Award for Safety Excellence (GASE). “Prioritizing safety...
WOLF
Lackawanna Co. Commissioners support Toys for Tots with 'Giving Tuesday' donation
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As part of the National Day of Giving, or "Giving Tuesday," the Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a huge donation to Toys for Tots. On Tuesday, representatives from Toys for Tots were presented with a $50,000 donation at the government center in Scranton. Lackawanna County...
WOLF
Residents in the East Mountain Voice Concerns Over Ongoing Storm Water Flooding
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Over thirty residents of one Lackawanna County area had a chance to voice their concerns regarding storm water and flooding. Today is a prime example of the type of weather that causes storm water and flooding issues in our communities. During storms, flooding and...
WOLF
Demolition begins on former L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An abandoned building that stretched an entire city block in Nanticoke was demolished Tuesday morning. The building formerly housed the Duplan Silk Mill and eventually the L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama many years ago. The scene Tuesday was filled with bulldozers, front-loaders, and dump trucks from SRI...
WOLF
Standoff in Schuylkill County exceeds 12 hours, one man taken into custody
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is in custody Friday following a standoff in Schuylkill County that lasted more than 12 hours. According to State Police, on Thursday around 3 PM, troopers from multiple barracks were called to the 400 block of Rauschs Road in West Brunswick Township for a reported disturbance.
WOLF
Police search for man wanted for harassing child online
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Forst City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for cyber harassment of a child. Police say Eric Cielski is last known to live in Archbald, PA. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the...
WOLF
Gang member sentenced to 37-74 years for supplying deadly heroin dose to Monroe Co. man
MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Jose Sanchez-Rodriguez was found guilty after a jury trial that spanned over five days and included nearly 30 witnesses in Monroe County. Sanchez-Rodriguez supplied a deadly dose of heroin that killed Edward Blew, a 38-year-old Kunkletown man in 2021. After an extensive investigation, investigators say...
WOLF
UGI heating bill will rise by 3.1%
(WOLF) — Natural gas prices will be increasing for UGI customers. As a result, the average residential customer’s heating bill will rise by three-point-one percent-- increasing from $119 a month to $123. The price increase is here to stay for now. The next time they will adjust pricing...
WOLF
Harbor Freight Tools to bring jobs to Hazleton with opening of new location
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Hazleton, PA. The new store will be located at 190 Susquehanna Boulevard and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction...
WOLF
PSP: Unityville man charged following drive-by shooting
JORDAN TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man was charged by State Police earlier this month after they say he fired at multiple people during a drive-by shooting. Officials say around 6 AM on November 19th, State Police responded to Homebase Lane in Jordan Township, Lycoming County, for a report of a man firing a gun from his vehicle while driving.
WOLF
Fire tears through two Columbia County businesses
ORANGE TWP, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Two businesses in Columbia County were damaged by fire on Thursday morning. Sources say the fire started at a building that houses a hardware store and Hess Market, located at 2344 State Route 487 in Orange Township. Heavy smoke could be seen from...
WOLF
Dallas Twp. man dies following car fire
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Dallas Township man died Thursday from injuries sustained in a car fire nearly a month ago. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 76-year-old George Swan died Thursday at 3 PM at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Officials say that on November 9th around...
WOLF
Thieves break into Minersville sandwich shop, get away with $3K
MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A sandwich shop in Minersville was burglarized early Thursday morning and officials say the suspects got away with roughly $3,000 from video gaming machines. According to Skook News, Minersville Police are investigating after three suspects kicked their way into the Main Street Sandwich Shop...
Comments / 0