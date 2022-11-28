PHOTOS: Day 2 of Mauna Loa eruption

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The volcanoes on the Big Island of Hawaii are once again putting on a show.

Residents continue sending in their best photos and videos of the glow from Mauna Loa overnight. If you have photos you would like to share, please email them to News@khon2.com.

The eruption can even be seen from space. NOAA’s GOES satellite caught the images below over a four-hour time period.

Courtesy NOAA GOES Satellite

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth went on a flyover to assess the eruption. His office sent us the video below showing the three fissures that are the outlet of lava at Mauna Loa. Dr. Ken Hon, Scientist in Charge at Hawaii Volcano Observatory, said the fissures are located about halfway up the summit.

Courtesy Hawaii County Mayor’s office