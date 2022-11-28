Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kslsports.com
Put Respect On His Name, Kyle Whittingham Is One Of The Best Coaches In The Game
LAS VEGAS- It’s time we start putting respect on head Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s name. Sure, everyone in Utah is aware of what Whittingham brings to the table, but it needs to be more of a conversation on a national scale because he’s truly one of the best in the game.
Support through tragedy keeps Lowe, Jordan families connected to Utes
Despite back-to-back trips to the conference championship game, the Utes football program has endured tragedies in recent years involving players Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
‘You smell blood in the water’: How Utah limited Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams in Pac-12 title game
Utah sacked USC’s Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner who played the whole game despite a hamstring injury, seven times.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
ksl.com
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — You don't have to travel far into Utah County to find signs of its enormous growth, says Curtis Blair, the president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. "You just take a trip down into Utah Valley and you will see cranes ......
utahstories.com
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
espn700sports.com
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show 12/1/2022
Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Pac-12 Championship: (11)Utah vs (4)USC
The stage is set in Las Vegas for the 2022 Pac-12 football championship game as playoff-hopeful USC(11-1/8-1) takes on defending conference champion Utah(9-3/7-2) ESPN700, KALL-AM, Sirius XM ch. 83, FOX(TV) 2pm | Pregame with Porter Larsen and Robert Johnson live from Gracie’s Gastropub in downtown SLC. 4pm | Bill...
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
How BYU basketball quietly made history
For the first time in BYU basketball history, five Black players were on the same court at the same time. And BYU’s first Black player, Keith Rice couldn’t be prouder.
What USC coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams said after their Pac-12 championship loss to Utah
Here’s what USC Trojans football coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams said after the Pac-12 championship loss to the Utah Utes.
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
sandyjournal.com
New Trader Joe’s store confirmed for Sandy/Draper area
After months of rumors (and whispered updates from the Cottonwood Heights location employees), it’s official: there will be a Trader Joe’s store built at 11479 S. State St. The confirmation was posted on the company’s website Oct. 14. People have been discussing the store online and asking...
espn700sports.com
Utah MBB vs No. 4 Arizona: Highlights, Interviews + more
Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast
Utes fans who missed their shot to see their favorite team battle in the Rose Bowl Game in January are getting a surprise second chance.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
utahstories.com
Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah
Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
