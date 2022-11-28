ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gordon E. Grinnell

Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Deanna F. Farrin

Deanna Farmer Farrin, 81, died Nov. 22, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. She was born Dec. 29, 1940 in East Boothbay Maine, the daughter of Thurlow A. Farmer and Ruth A. (Orne) Farmer. Dee graduated from Boothbay Region High School, Class of 1959 where she...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Outdoor writers to sign books at Boothbay Harbor Sherman’s

On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., Sherman’s Books and Stationery of Boothbay will host authors Claire Ackroyd of Orono and Laurie Apgar Chandler of Bremen. Both write from their experiences in the northern woods and their backgrounds as natural resource professionals. Their works are thoughtful portraits of the remoter parts of Maine, and the challenges of life in the woods. They write with humor, insight, and a love of place.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27

Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
EDGECOMB, ME
Dec. 2 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Board nods Dec. 15 town vote to finish funding plow pact

The vote is on in Alna for the rest of the funds to cover a one-year, $325,000 plow deal after a Woolwich firm’s pullout last month. Selectmen Nov. 30 agreed on the warrant for a special town meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the fire station. The...
ALNA, ME
Woolwich hires new CEO team

Chris Wilcoxson and Kevin Bachman are now handling the code enforcement duties for Woolwich. The select board announced their hiring following a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Wilcoxson will serve as CEO taking on duties that include issuing building and plumbing permits, carrying out site inspections, and helping the...
WOOLWICH, ME
Wiscasset moves tree-lighting to Sunday, Dec. 4

Due to the inclement weather predicted for Saturday, the Wiscasset town Christmas tree lighting will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. It will still be at First Congregational Church. Thank you for understanding. And we hope to see all of you there on Sunday!
WISCASSET, ME
Woolwich couple has ‘trip of a lifetime’

Woolwich’s Veda and Carl Ferris, winners of an “I’m With The Band” trip from Maine Lottery, called their recent trip one of the most amazing experiences in their 41 years of marriage. The couple had a day in Nashville before heading onto a concert bus and...
WOOLWICH, ME
Gardens Aglow makes U.S. News’ list

U.S. News & World Report’s travel experts are sharing the 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. Gardens Aglow in Boothbay made the list. Below is the description of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow on the website. Previous travelers said Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Y-Arts presents annual Christmas Show

Fourteen song and dance numbers by about 40 kids dressed and adorned in holiday colors entertained a crowd of over 200 in the Boothbay Region YMCA gym as the Y-Arts program presented its annual Christmas Show Thursday, Dec. 1. From the Itty Bitty Tap dancers to the Advanced Music Theater...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Midcoast Conservancy offers youth cross-country ski lease program and clinic

Winter is coming! In order to help get kids and families outside having fun in the snow, Midcoast Conservancy is providing affordable cross country ski equipment to local kids ages kindergarten through eighth grade. Families can lease high quality skis, boots, and poles through Midcoast Conservancy for the entire winter. Each child will get sized for the gear and then take it home for the season so they can ski on great equipment wherever, whenever they want.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
‘Merry Christmas, George Bailey’ radiates warmth

Heartwood Theater presents the 1940’s Lux Radio Theater Show adapted from Frank Capra’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life!” One weekend only, Dec. 2 and 3. Imbued with warmth, humor and nostalgia, this beloved story exudes "community” - the realization that each person’s life is inextricably intertwined with countless others. The ripple effect is incalculable; lives are changed and history is made, as we move about our daily lives.
NEWCASTLE, ME

