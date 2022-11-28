The much-loved Princess Diaries series is coming back, after more than a decade of inactivity. This will be the third film in the franchise, following 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. As of the moment, the key member of the original cast — Anne Hathaway — is not confirmed to reappear in this sequel. But she is definitely interested.

16 DAYS AGO