Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Related
What Did Patriots’ Mac Jones Say During Viral Sideline Tirade?
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve before, but his sideline tirade during “Thursday Night Football” showcased a new level of frustration. Jones, as captured on the Amazon broadcast during Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, was seen...
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
Josh Allen Admits He (Partly) Took Gillette Sponsorship To Troll Patriots
Josh Allen now is messing with the Patriots in every way possible. On the field, the Bills quarterback can’t be stopped by New England. That again was the case Thursday night, when Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s easy 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium.
Matthew Judon Getting Drug Tested (Again) After Performance Vs. Bills
Another week, another random drug test for Matthew Judon. The Patriots linebacker is no stranger to getting drug tested this season and even sounded fed up with the process after New England’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day. Judon is having an incredible season, to say the...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
How Bill Belichick Spurning Jets For Patriots Changed NFL History
“There are a number of obvious uncertainties that would affect the head coach of the team,” Belichick said at the time. “I just don’t feel at this time that I can lead the Jets with the 100 percent conviction that I need.”. Jarring for a man who...
Six Takeaways From Patriots’ Latest Blowout Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — Clad in their red throwback uniforms, the New England Patriots put on a performance Thursday night that brought back memories of the past. Of last season, specifically. For the third consecutive meeting, the Patriots were run over by the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, losing 24-10...
How Mac Jones Explained Video Of Expletive-Filled Sideline Tirade
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones authored the lasting image of the Patriots’ dispiriting Thursday night loss to the Bills, and not in a good way. After New England’s 24-10 loss to Buffalo, Amazon ran a video of Jones yelling expletives during a heated sideline outburst. It’s unclear whom the Patriots quarterback was shouting at, but many assumed the tirade was directed at offensive play-caller Matt Patrica. Additionally, amateur lip readings indicate Jones yelled “throw the f—ing ball” and that either the running game or short game “sucks.”
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Jalen Mills, Two Tackles Ruled Out
FOXBORO, Mass. — We already knew the New England Patriots would be without two starters Thursday night. Turns out, they’ll be down two more. Cornerback Jalen Mills and right tackle Yodny Cajuste both were ruled out for the Patriots’ primetime matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, leaving New England short-staffed in the secondary and along the offensive line. Mills (groin) and Cajuste (calf) had been listed as questionable due to injury.
Matthew Judon Provides Refreshing Explanation To Strong Season
Matthew Judon’s experienced great success in his tenure with the New England Patriots, but he’s not giving credit to the usual reason many have given. “I think a lot of people say, ‘You’ve got that chip (on your shoulder).’ But no, it’s nothing like that,” Judon said, per Amazon Prime’s broadcast. “I just love playing football. It’s nothing else. No chip on my shoulder. Nobody did nothing to me, nobody insulted my family. It’s just — a lot of people missed. It wasn’t like I came in and I was that guy right away. It took everything I have to get here. I’m enjoying the success, but I don’t want this to be the peak.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Questionable for Sunday vs. Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Emily Giangreco of WTAE. Watt is just three weeks after returning from a torn pectoral and is now continuing to nurse a rib ailment. If Pittsburgh wants any chance at a late-season push for the postseason, they’ll need Watt on the defensive end. The Steelers would love to have him out there this week as they face the Atlanta Falcons, who boast the league’s fifth-best rushing offense at 4.9 yards per carry this year.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel Questionable for Sunday vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel didn’t do much at practice today, which is not a ringing assessment for his chances to play on Sunday. The 49ers would love to have the Pro Bowler for this one as they take on the red-hot Miami Dolphins in one of the week’s top matchups.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Listed On Injury Report As Status In Doubt Vs. Nets
After being without Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for a game apiece at the beginning of the week, the Boston Celtics got back to full strength for their two straight matchups against the Miami Heat. But the Celtics might be shorthanded again when they travel to Brooklyn on Sunday for...
Electrifying Marcus Jones Turns First Offensive Snap Into Highlight-Reel Score
FOXBORO, Mass. — Is there anything New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones can’t do?. The versatile defensive back, who started on that side of the ball against the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football,” later took the field at Gillette Stadium for the Mac Jones-led offense and made a highlight-reel play.
Richard Sherman Says Patriots’ Bill Belichick Gets ‘Too Much Credit’
The New England Patriots suffered their third-consecutive loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and everyone is receiving their share of the blame. The Patriots scored just 10 points in their latest outing against the Bills, seeing a rookie defensive back score their only touchdown in a pitiful offensive showing. So whether it be offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, quarterback Mac Jones or head coach Bill Belichick, the Amazon Prime postgame crew took turns teeing off on New England after another bad loss to its AFC East rival at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots Add Trent Brown To Injury Report Ahead Of Bills Game
Yet another New England Patriots offensive tackle is not at 100% entering Thursday night’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Hours before kickoff at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots added offensive tackle Trent Brown to their injury report, listing him as questionable with an illness. Brown has started 10 of the...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Broncos
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. Although Dobbins has returned this season, he might just want to hang it up until next year. The 23-year-old is still just 15 months removed from tearing his ACL and has been underwhelming in the action he’s seen. Hensley added that head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he “could be in play” for next week. It’ll be Gus Edwards’s backfield for yet another week as the Ravens look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Patrick Mahomes Tells Crazy Story About Getting Drafted By Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes (kind of) made sure he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs — wait, what?. That’s right. The 2018 NFL MVP did everything in his power to get the Chiefs to draft him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Oh, and Mahomes received some help from Kansas City’s former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy when heading into his pre-draft meeting with the team.
NFL Week 13 Prop Bets: Derek Carr, Austin Ekeler To Feast In Shootout?
The NFL Week 13 schedule kicked off with a Buffalo Bills win at Gillette Stadium, and I think everyone (especially New England Patriots fans) is ready to move on to the rest of the slate. Along with some teaser legs I like, there are a few props to consider for...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0