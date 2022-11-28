Read full article on original website
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name
On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
Tom Brady Back To Patriots? NFL Insider Confidently Floats Theory
Grab a coffee, clear your morning schedule and get comfortable, Patriots fans, because you’re about to start your day with speculation about Tom Brady possibly returning to New England. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story Wednesday morning...
Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Bills Promote Notable Wide Receiver Before Thursday's Game
The Buffalo Bills are adding a familiar face to help with their wide receiver depth tonight. Buffalo announced this afternoon that veteran wideout John Brown has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for the Thursday night matchup with the New England Patriots. Brown who appeared in...
Bills' Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs have wholesome moment on Thanksgiving (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs had one of the most wholesome moments you’ll see on a football field on Thanksgiving. In a downright cute manner, Allen and Diggs were stretching together before the Bills’ matchup against the Lions. The Bills (8-3) went on to...
Fans loved Bill Belichick’s enormous coat for Bills game
Bill Belichick traded in the hoodie for an enormous jacket on Thursday night, and fans loved it. Belichick’s New England Patriots lost 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. A photo of Belichick in a massive coat on the sidelines went viral after being shared by the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.
