eaglecountryonline.com
Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade Takes Place Saturday in Lawrenceburg
All participating parade entry organizations should be at Central Elementary School no later than 12:00 p.m. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 3 at 12:30 p.m. The parade starts at Central Elementary School (CES) on Short Street. Parade participants should report between 11:30 a.m. to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Brookville United Methodist Church
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... Put the magic back in holiday shopping -- visit the Arts Alive! Art Fair & Gift Bazaar. From November 25 to December 22, our marketplace will include fine arts ...
eaglecountryonline.com
2023 Rivertown Classic Draw Revealed
Eagle Country 99.3 will broadcast all eight games from the Rivertown Classic. (Aurora, Ind.) – The 2023 Rivertown Classic first round matchups have been determined. The draw was held on Thursday morning. Game one of both the boys and girls tournaments will be contested between South Dearborn and Switzerland...
eaglecountryonline.com
Great Parks Holiday Lights Recycling Program Runs Through January
Broken and unwanted lights will be accepted for recycling at specially marked bins at Great Parks destinations. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - As holiday lights come out of storage to line our rooftops and trees, some will inevitably be set aside in favor of a new set. Great Parks and Cohen Recycling are once again teaming up to keep these old lights out of the landfill, helping to conserve our natural lands. Through the annual holiday lights recycling program, broken and unwanted lights will be accepted for recycling at specially marked bins in the following Great Parks destinations from Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 1, 2023.
eaglecountryonline.com
2023 Lilly Endowment, DCF Scholarship Recipients Announced
The DCF has awarded two full-tuition scholarships and four $1,000 scholarships. Left to right: Elizabeth Kirchgassner, Ava Slayback, Caitlyn Dick, Kiersten Dixon, Abigail Williams, and Hailey Abdon. Photos provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Two Dearborn County high school seniors learned today that they are recipients of a prestigious Lilly Endowment Community...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
linknky.com
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
korncountry.com
Strong wind gusts today into Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be strong wind gusts today into Wednesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight, bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind gusts at 30-45 mph can be expected across central Indiana, particularly across the northwestern half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower, topping out around 35 mph.
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
UPDATE: Suspicious bag at City Hall not dangerous, police say
DAYTON — UPDATE: Dayton Police shut down Main and 3rd Street in Dayton Tuesday after dispatch received reports of a person throwing a bag in front of City Hall. Crews on scene discovered the bag found on the main steps at City Hall was not a threat to the community, according to Dayton Police.
Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida
Jvonnie Chandler was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Miami Police Department on an outstanding warrant more than a month after police said he caused the death of 27-year-old Monty Reid in Paddock Hills.
WBKO
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A murder suspect from Dayton, Ohio was arrested in Logan County as a search for him continued. Cornelius Brogan, 29, was charged with third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. On...
This Blue Ash Home Was Built with the Future in Mind
Every detail counts in this four-bedroom family home, from the solar panels to the drought-tolerant landscaping. The post This Blue Ash Home Was Built with the Future in Mind appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
eaglecountryonline.com
One Dead After Lengthy Standoff in Jennings Co.
On Thursday, police were on the scene of a standoff for 12 hours with an armed wanted man. (Jennings County, Ind.) – A death investigation is underway in Jennings County. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a 12-hour standoff with an armed wanted man to place on Thursday at a rural residence on County Road 550 West.
WLWT 5
Student arrested after gun found at northern Kentucky high school campus
COVINGTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky high school student has been arrested after a weapon was found on campus, prompting a lockdown Monday. It all started around 10:15 a.m. when a student said he found a weapon at the school. The student told a teacher, who then told school...
