Lawrenceburg, IN

Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade Takes Place Saturday in Lawrenceburg

All participating parade entry organizations should be at Central Elementary School no later than 12:00 p.m. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 3 at 12:30 p.m. The parade starts at Central Elementary School (CES) on Short Street. Parade participants should report between 11:30 a.m. to...
2023 Rivertown Classic Draw Revealed

Eagle Country 99.3 will broadcast all eight games from the Rivertown Classic. (Aurora, Ind.) – The 2023 Rivertown Classic first round matchups have been determined. The draw was held on Thursday morning. Game one of both the boys and girls tournaments will be contested between South Dearborn and Switzerland...
Great Parks Holiday Lights Recycling Program Runs Through January

Broken and unwanted lights will be accepted for recycling at specially marked bins at Great Parks destinations. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - As holiday lights come out of storage to line our rooftops and trees, some will inevitably be set aside in favor of a new set. Great Parks and Cohen Recycling are once again teaming up to keep these old lights out of the landfill, helping to conserve our natural lands. Through the annual holiday lights recycling program, broken and unwanted lights will be accepted for recycling at specially marked bins in the following Great Parks destinations from Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 1, 2023.
2023 Lilly Endowment, DCF Scholarship Recipients Announced

The DCF has awarded two full-tuition scholarships and four $1,000 scholarships. Left to right: Elizabeth Kirchgassner, Ava Slayback, Caitlyn Dick, Kiersten Dixon, Abigail Williams, and Hailey Abdon. Photos provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Two Dearborn County high school seniors learned today that they are recipients of a prestigious Lilly Endowment Community...
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
Strong wind gusts today into Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be strong wind gusts today into Wednesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Low pressure will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight, bringing a cold front through central Indiana. Southerly wind gusts at 30-45 mph can be expected across central Indiana, particularly across the northwestern half of the area. Wind gusts on Wednesday will be slightly lower, topping out around 35 mph.
Fire guts Butler County home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A murder suspect from Dayton, Ohio was arrested in Logan County as a search for him continued. Cornelius Brogan, 29, was charged with third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. On...
One Dead After Lengthy Standoff in Jennings Co.

On Thursday, police were on the scene of a standoff for 12 hours with an armed wanted man. (Jennings County, Ind.) – A death investigation is underway in Jennings County. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a 12-hour standoff with an armed wanted man to place on Thursday at a rural residence on County Road 550 West.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

