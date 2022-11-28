Broken and unwanted lights will be accepted for recycling at specially marked bins at Great Parks destinations. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - As holiday lights come out of storage to line our rooftops and trees, some will inevitably be set aside in favor of a new set. Great Parks and Cohen Recycling are once again teaming up to keep these old lights out of the landfill, helping to conserve our natural lands. Through the annual holiday lights recycling program, broken and unwanted lights will be accepted for recycling at specially marked bins in the following Great Parks destinations from Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 1, 2023.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO