New Jersey State

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ

BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
BELVIDERE, NJ
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning

For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Will it Snow on Christmas in South Jersey?

Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting. Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?. According...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling

As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

"Unauthorized third party" internet issues closes NJ school district again

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- Monroe Township Public Schools will remain shut down for a third day after an internet issue caused by an "unauthorized third party." Parents now are worrying if their children's personal information is safe.The district first told parents it was a Wi-Fi issue on Monday night. Then on Wednesday, parents learned the tech problem is much more serious."There was an emergency closure and that's basically all we got on Monday," parent Kelly Johnson said.For the third day in a row, classes are canceled district-wide in Monroe Township, New Jersey, following what officials call internet issues from an ...
Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village

It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Princeton, NJ
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

