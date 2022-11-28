Read full article on original website
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ
BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Opens Two New Locations In New Jersey
There's never a lack of good food, and new restaurants opening in and around New Jersey. One of my favorite Facebook groups to follow is called "What's Going There In Ocean and Monmouth Counties". It's basically a group where people try to figure out what's going to be opening where...
Car washes opening in Lacey, Mt. Holly and Woodbridge, NJ
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
NJ towns rated among the best for Christmas in the U.S.
If you’re looking for the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to visit, you don’t have to look much further than your backyard. According to Travel and Leisure’s list of the top 25 best Christmas towns in the country, two New Jersey towns make the list. Cape...
Will it Snow on Christmas in South Jersey?
Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting. Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?. According...
NJ cops already pulling people over weeks before New Year’s
TRENTON —To ensure safe travels for all drivers in New Jersey during the holiday season, State Attorney General Matthew Platkin has teamed up with the Division of Highway Traffic Safety to announce the launch of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Year End Holiday Campaign” today.
NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass
A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon. The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass. Crisis...
NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
"Unauthorized third party" internet issues closes NJ school district again
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- Monroe Township Public Schools will remain shut down for a third day after an internet issue caused by an "unauthorized third party." Parents now are worrying if their children's personal information is safe.The district first told parents it was a Wi-Fi issue on Monday night. Then on Wednesday, parents learned the tech problem is much more serious."There was an emergency closure and that's basically all we got on Monday," parent Kelly Johnson said.For the third day in a row, classes are canceled district-wide in Monroe Township, New Jersey, following what officials call internet issues from an ...
Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village
It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
